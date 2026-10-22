MotoGP Australian GP
Alex Marquez: Decision to travel to Qatar should not be made right now
The Gresini rider says making a final decision about the Qatar GP is not a good idea when the situation remains fluid in the Middle East
Oriol Puigdemont
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 10:26 AM
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Alex Marquez, Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
With two weeks to go until the Qatar Grand Prix, MotoGP riders continue to express their misgivings about the championship's intention to race in a region affected by an armed conflict.
While some riders, such as Marc Marquez, avoided talking about the issue, most subscribed to the argument that 'if MotoGP decides to go to Qatar, it will be because safety is guaranteed'.
Ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, the championship's officials have scheduled a meeting with the riders on Thursday to inform them that the Qatar race is going ahead and that they will to guarantee their safety at the event.
It's a decision that Gresini's Alex Marquez considers premature, saying he would prefer if a definitive call isn't made until later.
"Every day, [the situation] changes and every day it looks worse, that's how it is," the Spaniard said on Thursday.
"The championship tells us that everything is under control, but I think nobody has a situation like that under control; it's quite complex.
"From one day to the next, everything can change a lot, and I think it's not a decision they should make now. They should be realistic and wait for the next few days.
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Photo by: Tech3 Racing
"I'm aware there is a lot of money at stake, for sure, and it's logical that MotoGP wants that money, but we also have to think about everyone's health. They have to be careful because a lot of people will go there."
Meanwhile, championship leader Jorge Martin maintained a diplomatic stance on the matter, echoing comments from some other riders that they had faith in MotoGP.
"I want to go to Qatar because the circuit is incredible, and I believe in the championship and in what those who manage it decide," said the Aprilia rider.
"Nobody has said we're not going. It's just another race. If we go, great; if not, that's fine too. If the organisers decide we can go, it'll be because our safety is guaranteed."
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