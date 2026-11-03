MotoGP Qatar GP

Alex Marquez undergoes surgery on his right shoulder and begins recovery at home

Second collarbone surgery for Marquez, who will miss this weekend's Qatar GP as he recovers at home

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 9:54 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez has undergone successful surgery on his right shoulder, which has been hindering his performance since a crash at Barcelona in May.

After finishing third in last Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, the Gresini rider revealed that he was set to go under the knife again to solve the problems caused by the injury he suffered on 17 May in Barcelona, when he collided with Pedro Acosta's KTM and was sent flying through the air.

Immediately after the incident, he underwent emergency surgery to stabilise his right collarbone, which had been fractured into four pieces. After returning at Assen at the end of June, he began to experience pain in the area, with stiffness in his shoulder, which led to bursitis. The situation worsened when he had to face two consecutive races, having to inject himself with painkillers in order to compete.

Marquez had originally scheduled a second collarbone surgery at the end of the 2026 season, but decided to bring it forward after assessing his condition in recent races.

"Yesterday, I underwent surgery at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid to remove osteosynthesis material from my right collarbone and left hand," he explained in a social media post. "In addition, during the same surgical procedure, I underwent an arthroscopic bursectomy on my right shoulder," added the rider, who travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Madrid on Sunday night, going directly to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

"To explain it in a simpler way, they removed the plates and fixation elements I had in my collarbone and hand. In addition, they removed a small sac in the shoulder that helps prevent friction between the tendons and the joint. This last procedure was performed by means of arthroscopy, a minimally invasive technique," he further explained.

Alex Marquez r is pleased that "the surgery went without any complications", and reports that "now my recovery at home begins. One more little step towards getting back to 100%!"

Although everything went as expected, Marquez's absence from this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix is confirmed, and the Spaniard will try to return at the next round in Portugal on 22 November, before the season concludes with the Valencia GP on 29 November.

The younger Marquez, who will race for the official KTM team next season, is aiming to attain full fitness in time for the post-season test at Valencia on 1 December, when he will get to ride KTM's new 850cc bike on 1 December for the first time.

In addition to Alex Marquez, participation of several riders remains doubtful for the Qatar GP, including Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer. If Aldeguer is unable to recover in time to travel to Qatar, Gresini would be left without any full-time riders, but with the option of continuing to count on Iker Lecuona.

Honda, for the time being, has not definitively ruled out Joan Mir for Doha, despite the vision problems and dizziness that reappeared in Sepang.

Yamaha duo Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo will not be in Qatar, nor will the riders from the satellite Pramac team, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu, the latter still being injured. The Iwata manufacturer has refused to send its team to Doha amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Johann Zarco says “I didn’t want to break the engine” after Malaysian GP DNF

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Germán Garcia Casanova





How Marc Marquez could wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title in Qatar GP



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



How Marc Marquez could wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title in Qatar GP





Toprak Razgatlioglu going through a "difficult time" after shoulder surgery



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Toprak Razgatlioglu going through a "difficult time" after shoulder surgery





Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?



MotoGP



Brazil GP



Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

More from

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing





How MotoGP teams and riders are organising themselves for their arrival in Qatar



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



How MotoGP teams and riders are organising themselves for their arrival in Qatar





MotoGP riders step up pressure in final bid to avoid Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



MotoGP riders step up pressure in final bid to avoid Qatar Grand Prix





Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure



MotoGP



Aragon GP



Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

Latest news





Kimi Antonelli labels the "turning point" in F1 title-winning season



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



7 min



Kimi Antonelli labels the "turning point" in F1 title-winning season





Alex Marquez undergoes surgery on his right shoulder and begins recovery at home



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



10 min



Alex Marquez undergoes surgery on his right shoulder and begins recovery at home





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico





Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



2 h



Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees

Feature

Discover prime content





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe