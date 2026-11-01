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Alex Marquez skips controversial Qatar GP to undergo surgery
The Gresini Ducati rider will head for the operating table in Spain
Richard Asher
Published: Nov 1, 2026, 9:35 AM
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Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Alex Marquez has confirmed that he will miss next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix in favour of surgery.
The possibility was revealed by Motorsport.com yesterday. Marquez then announced it was a certainty in the press conference following his third place in today's Malaysian Grand Prix.
The operation, which will take place in Madrid on Monday, is to deal with the ongoing consequences of Marquez's massive crash in the Catalan Grand Prix in May.
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The younger Marquez is hopeful of a return to action for the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao in three weeks.
"From the moment that I came back after the Catalonia accident, I suffered a lot with my right shoulder," said the Gresini Ducati rider. "And yeah, I decided to take surgery in Madrid tomorrow.
"I will try to come back in Portimao. Speaking with the doctors a little bit, that's possible.
"I need to take out the plate from the collarbone, but the main problem I have now is the inflammation. So, it's like two surgeries in one.
"The main thing will be trying to extract all the inflammation, all the liquid that I have on the right shoulder. Because now, you know, I can't do any work at home. I don't have muscle, I don't have nothing.
"So, as I said, [I will] step back, take time to rest a little bit, and try to make, in a proper way, the final two races of the season."
Alex Marquez after the race at Sepang
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Cynics may suggest that the reluctance of riders to race in Qatar makes the timing of the surgery particularly convenient. But Marquez says that Qatar being the third race in a triple-header is a major factor.
"I was suffering a lot with these back-to-back races. So for me, it's impossible to do three in a row. So, I decided to step back a little bit.
"I was racing with painkillers and all that, but you know, already now, even that was not enough. So, it's time to do that surgery and try to come back stronger in Portimao and Valencia."
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