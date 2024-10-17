All Series

MotoGP Australian GP

Alex Marquez: Mir's comments after Japan clash "didn't make sense"

Gresini man puts Honda rival’s criticism down to high emotion following Motegi incident

Richard Asher
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez says he was “surprised” at the media comments made by Honda’s Joan Mir immediately after the most recent MotoGP round in Japan.

The 2020 MotoGP champion spoke out against Marquez after being taken out of the race by the Ducati, which literally attached itself to the back of his machine after Marquez lost control on the first lap.

Mir made his comments about the “crazy” incident a short while before news of a long lap penalty for Marquez – which the Spanish rider must serve in this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – was announced.

At the time, Mir was also under the impression that the clash was not being investigated at all. This led him to direct considerable criticism at the stewards as well as Marquez, who did accept responsibility for the crash and later said he had apologised to Mir.

“I was surprised by Mir’s reaction,” said Marquez in Australia on Thursday. “Because what he said to me didn’t make sense to me at all [compared to] what I found in the press yesterday.

“When Joan spoke in the press, he got heated and didn’t make a lot of sense. He was pissed off with race direction about the long lap [penalty that had not yet been announced].

“I was told that the reason was that I had ruined someone else’s race. But Jack Miller caused the crash at Mandalika [when the Australian took out three riders on the opening lap, and was not penalised]."

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez is 12th in the points standings heading into this weekend, having secured just one podium so far this season – a third position at the German Grand Prix.

Mir is 20th, having only occasionally troubled the scorers in a very tough year for all the Honda riders. The Spaniard’s lack of speed has been compounded by unfortunate incidents.

“It’s not just a case of bad luck. It’s also being in the wrong place at the wrong time. These kinds of things always happen when you’re fighting at the back," said Mir.

He was, however, in more optimistic mood coming into the weekend, which will play out on a resurfaced Phillip Island circuit.

“I expect that this will help us,” Mir said. “This track is always special. It’s one I enjoy and where I have been fast in the past.

“Phillip Island is a bit different. Maybe it’s a track where we can show our progress…or maybe not!”

