MotoGP Valencia GP

Alex Marquez to miss Valencia GP due to severe bronchospasm

Alex Marquez's final MotoGP weekend with Gresini has been cut short due to illness

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 29, 2026, 8:18 AM

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Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez will sit out Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix after being taken to hospital due to a “severe” case of bronchospasm.

The Spaniard had already been reporting fever since practice, with the illness already forcing him to skip his media commitments on Friday.

Although he returned to the track on Saturday, qualifying just outside the front row in fourth before finishing sixth in the sprint, he admitted he was still not feeling 100%.

The younger Marquez arrived at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Sunday morning to prepare for his final race with Gresini. But after undergoing checks in the medical centre under the supervision of MotoGP's official doctor Angel Charte, he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

“Alex Marquez will miss the final grand prix of the season. A severe bronchospasm has forced the rider to leave the circuit and be transported to the 9 de Octubre Hospital,” Gresini said in a short statement.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Bronchospasm is a sudden tightening or contraction of the muscle linings in the lungs, which typically leads to shortness of breath, coughing and fatigue.

The illness brings an early end to his four-year stint at Gresini during which he scored four wins, 18 podiums and secured a best finish of second in the standings in 2025.

It also means he won’t be present for his elder brother Marc Marquez’s final MotoGP race before retirement.

Alex Marquez had kept Marc’s decision to retire from racing a secret for almost two months, having been the only person who the 10-time world champion confided in within his family.

It remains unclear if Alex Marquez will be fit to take part in Tuesday’s 850cc test, where he is due to make his first appearance as a factory KTM rider.

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