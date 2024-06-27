All Series
Australia
MotoGP Dutch GP

Alex Marquez to stay with Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2025

Younger Marquez brother will continue to race for the Gresini MotoGP team next year, marking his third season with the satellite Ducati squad

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gresini Racing, which has a 2025 contract with Ducati to remain one of its satellite teams, has reached an agreement with Alex Marquez to extend their partnership next season.

Marquez joined Gresini in 2023 from Honda, with which he made his premier class debut in 2020.

After a first year with the factory team, due to the premature retirement of Jorge Lorenzo, the 2019 Moto2 champion was transferred to the LCR team, where he spent two seasons until the end of 2022 and where he suffered extraordinarily from the competitive slump of the RC213V.

That lack of confidence with the bike led him to look for a way out, which led to his signing with Gresini, with which he made his debut at the 2023 Portuguese GP with an encouraging fifth position, sharing the box that season with Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio, riding year-old machinery.

After two podiums in his first season with Gresini, as well as two victories in Sprint races (Great Britain and Malaysia), Marquez has welcomed his brother Marc Marquez as team-mate this year - both inheriting the Desmosedici GP23 from last year.

Turning 28 earlier this year, Alex Marquez, who came to the world championship in 2012, was Moto3 champion in 2014, and Moto2 champion in 2019.

This opened the door for a MotoGP step with Honda, which promoted him to the premier class in 2020, where he achieved podiums at the Le Mans and Aragon races.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Marquez's renewal, Gresini closes half of its rider line-up following the news earlier this month that his older brother will move to the factory Ducati team in 2025.

An official announcement is expected soon.

The 2025 grid is now shaping up quickly following Ducati's announcement that it will field Marc Marquez in its factory squad, with Jorge Martin moving to Aprilia alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

Maverick Vinales will leave Aprilia for Tech3 KTM, joining Enea Bastianini, while the Austrian marque had already confirmed Pedro Acosta's promotion to its factory squad next season alongside Brad Binder.

Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia signed a new Ducati deal prior to the start of the season, while Yamaha locked Fabio Quartararo down for two more seasons earlier this year.

Coming into the year, Honda already had Luca Marini and Johann Zarco on contracts through to the end of 2025, while Joan Mir looks set to stick with HRC beyond this year.

Oriol Puigdemont
Alex Marquez
Gresini Racing
