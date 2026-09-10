Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

“It's always the same” - Carlos Sainz wades into Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s Monza clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
“It's always the same” - Carlos Sainz wades into Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s Monza clash

Fred Vasseur rejects Ferrari internal crisis suggestions as he defends team 

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fred Vasseur rejects Ferrari internal crisis suggestions as he defends team 

Pedro Acosta reveals why Marc Marquez “should win” the 2026 MotoGP title

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Pedro Acosta reveals why Marc Marquez “should win” the 2026 MotoGP title

Spanish GP trophy divides F1 fans but one comparison keeps coming up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP trophy divides F1 fans but one comparison keeps coming up

Yuki Tsunoda responds to Max Verstappen's F1 2026 claim

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Yuki Tsunoda responds to Max Verstappen's F1 2026 claim

Could Rally Chile offer Adrien Fourmaux the best chance at elusive WRC win?

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
Could Rally Chile offer Adrien Fourmaux the best chance at elusive WRC win?

"Two hectic weeks": How Audi’s cancelled DTM wildcard was rescued

DTM
DTM
Sachsenring
"Two hectic weeks": How Audi’s cancelled DTM wildcard was rescued

“With the photo, Marc wants to end speculation about his arm”, believes Alex Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
“With the photo, Marc wants to end speculation about his arm”, believes Alex Marquez
Reactions
MotoGP San Marino GP

“With the photo, Marc wants to end speculation about his arm”, believes Alex Marquez

As could only be expected, the photo of his shoulder published by Marc Marquez last week has been the centre of attention among riders ahead of the San Marino GP - including Alex Marquez, who hopes the move will put an end to the speculation

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez’s latest gym photo has been a major talking point among MotoGP riders ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix, with his brother Alex Marquez hoping it will put an end to speculation surrounding the injury.

Last Thursday, the reigning MotoGP champion shared a post on social media that included a shirtless photo of himself working out, providing a previously unseen view of the muscle atrophy in his right shoulder. The injury was sustained when Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi crashed into him at the start of last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix and has already required two surgeries, the most recent of which came two months ago.

Journalists in Misano took the opportunity to ask Alex Marquez about the photo and his brother’s decision to make the extent of the injury public.

"I think you have understood it wrong," he said. "In the end, it can become tiring to answer the same question at every grand prix. So, you publish the photo, and that settles the matter." 

Some media outlets and online forums had suggested that the factory Ducati was exaggerating the severity of his injury or using it to justify some poor results, such as his difficult weekend at Silverstone.

in response, Alex Marquez said: "I think it is the best way to settle it, to show what there is, the reality, not to hide it, or try to make people not know the reality. Because in the end, no matter how many words you say, or try to explain, there comes a point where people may not believe you, or may speculate.

"With a photo, they cannot speculate. I think that, for his peace of mind, Marc does not want to talk about the subject anymore. You publish the photo, you settle it, and you focus on the world championship, which is what he wants."

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Photo by: Ig. Marc Márquez

The Gresini rider believes the image also helps explain some of Marc’s struggles during the 2026 season.

"I think the photo explains many of the things that are being seen this year. A lot of people did not understand it, but it is the reality. The latest injury has changed him a lot, because you have already accumulated too much, but from the previous one [2020] he was already recovering for three years," he recalled.

"It is not just operating and boom, winning. Right now he is like this, and the doctors do not believe, as Samuel [Antuna] said, that he is going to recover the muscle mass, because there is a lot of atrophy from the number of times they have opened him up.

"But that is what there is. If he wants to continue racing, it is in his hands. And as I have always said, Marc is going to race until he wants to, and until he feels that the suffering is much greater than what he enjoys on the bike."

Since undergoing his second operation, Marquez has nevertheless taken four victories, including three double wins, across six grands prix despite the condition of his shoulder.

"It is Marc Marquez. And I don't have much more of an answer for that either. I have always said that he is a very, very, very, very good guy," Alex added.

"In the end, he knows how to adapt, we have always said that he is like a chameleon for all situations. This is one of them.

"If you see his body now, it is twisted. But it is twisted because he has to force other parts of his body much more."

In case you missed it:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alex Rins to switch to car racing after MotoGP exit

Top Comments
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

VR46 signs Nicolo Bulega for 2027 MotoGP season

MotoGP
MotoGP
VR46 signs Nicolo Bulega for 2027 MotoGP season

Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
More from
Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta reveals why Marc Marquez “should win” the 2026 MotoGP title

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Pedro Acosta reveals why Marc Marquez “should win” the 2026 MotoGP title

The messages behind Marc Marquez's shock shoulder recovery photo

MotoGP
MotoGP
The messages behind Marc Marquez's shock shoulder recovery photo

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it
More from
Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez says “stupid, unacceptable” mistake cost British GP podium

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Alex Marquez says “stupid, unacceptable” mistake cost British GP podium

Fermin Aldeguer to miss British GP, Iker Lecuona drafted as replacement

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Fermin Aldeguer to miss British GP, Iker Lecuona drafted as replacement

Joan Mir explains why Gresini is the right move after Honda struggles

MotoGP
MotoGP
Joan Mir explains why Gresini is the right move after Honda struggles

Latest news

“It's always the same” - Carlos Sainz wades into Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s Monza clash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
“It's always the same” - Carlos Sainz wades into Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s Monza clash

Fred Vasseur rejects Ferrari internal crisis suggestions as he defends team 

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fred Vasseur rejects Ferrari internal crisis suggestions as he defends team 

Pedro Acosta reveals why Marc Marquez “should win” the 2026 MotoGP title

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Pedro Acosta reveals why Marc Marquez “should win” the 2026 MotoGP title

Spanish GP trophy divides F1 fans but one comparison keeps coming up

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP trophy divides F1 fans but one comparison keeps coming up

Feature

Discover prime content

Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?

What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
View more