Alex Rins jokes “I sh*t my pants” as Jack Miller gives him MotoGP taxi ride
The factory Yamaha rider had a hairy moment as Miller brought Friday’s track action to an entertaining end
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Alex Rins joked he 'shat his pants' when Jack Miller leaned on the bike while giving him a taxi ride back to the pitlane at the end of Friday Practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Rins’s factory Yamaha bike ran out of fuel shortly after he crossed the finish line in the hour-long session, leaving him stranded on track.
After signalling other riders to stop, the Spaniard got a lift back from Pramac rider Miller, who put on a show for the Japanese fans that came in force at Motegi.
At one point, the Australian put his knee down to lean on the bike, leaving Rins’ leg hanging to the side.
Miller then proceeded to perform a small stoppie on the back straight, with Rins holding on to his stablemate as the rear wheel went up in the air.
Rins admitted that he had a lot of fun during the pillion ride, but feared he was going to crash when Miller turned heavily into the corner.
”I enjoyed it. I really enjoyed it. It's crazy, mate,” he told the media.
“The stoppie was not bad. We just made it nicely. But when he tried to lean the bike to touch [the track] with the knee, [I was like] ‘Wow, man’.
“At that moment, I shat my pants. I shat my pants because I was there in the rear part of the bike. I couldn't hold him really well.
“My legs were, like, on the right side, my right leg was fully extended. And I was thinking, ‘man, if we crash here, I will destroy everything’.
“But it was good fun. We will get some minutes on TV.”
Miller said he didn’t realise Rins didn’t have a separate foot peg at the rear of the bike when he turned into the corner at an angle.
“I was hoping he was going to have his knee down and it would look like a mega picture, but then I looked at it back, and I thought, ‘Oh, he didn't have foot pegs, did he?’. So, obviously, he had nothing to rest his foot on to remotely put his knee out,” he said when Rins’ comments were put to him.
The 31-year-old said that he could have performed the stoppie at a higher speed, having become overly cautious about losing temperature from his rear tyre on the in-lap.
“I was a bit nervous when I was doing a stoppie,” he said. “In hindsight, if I knew it was going to be as good as it was, I would have had more of a crack.
“It was actually way better [than I expected], but obviously, you come around, cooling down the front tyre the whole lap, and then pull off in the grass to pick him up, so I was a bit nervous on the first touch.
“While I was still on the throttle, I was sort of feeling the brakes out, and it came up remarkably well. I was like, ‘Oh, fuck’, but by that time, I'd sort of slowed down too much. If I had it again, I'd go a little bit quicker and get it going good.
“But no, it looked good, had some people laugh, so, that's what we're here for.”
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