All the records Marc Marquez can break in MotoGP 2026

The 2026 MotoGP season is just around the corner, and it could be historic.

Once again, Marc Marquez is the center of attention. After his comeback and 2025 world title, the Spanish superstar is the clear favourite to lift the trophy again and, beyond the world championship, he has several major records in his sights.

Here's a look at some records Marquez could break or extend in 2026, and why this season could be memorable.

Thanks to his success so far, Marquez is already one of the most influential figures in MotoGP. With his switch to a competitive Ducati machine – first at Gresini and then with the factory team – his starting position has improved even further.

If the season unfolds normally, not only is another title realistic, but so too is a significant rise in the all-time rankings of motorcycle racing. An additional championship would further strengthen his legacy and widen the gap to many champions of the younger generation.

The next world title and the all-time standings

It is particularly interesting to look at the all-time championship rankings. Giacomo Agostini still leads the list of riders with the most titles across all categories, followed by Angel Nieto. Just behind them is a group of multiple world champions.

With his ninth world title last season, Marc Marquez equaled his arch-rival Valentino Rossi, among others. Every additional title for the Spaniard would further reshape this ranking and reignite the ever-present (and perhaps futile) debate over who the greatest riders of all time are.

Riders with the most world championships (all classes):

Giacomo Agostini (15) Angel Nieto (13) Marc Marquez (9) Valentino Rossi (9) Mike Hailwood (9) Carlo Ubbiali (9)

Chance to break the premier-class record (MotoGP/500cc)

The title rankings in the sport’s top class carry particular prestige. In the combined statistics for 500cc and MotoGP titles, Marquez is tied with Rossi on seven championships each. Agostini leads the way with eight.

Another MotoGP world title would increase the pressure on that historic record. For many fans, this list is the ultimate benchmark, as it only considers the premier class – where competition, technical standards and public expectations are at their highest.

Most premier-class titles (500cc/MotoGP):

Giacomo Agostini (8) Marc Marquez (7) Valentino Rossi (7) Mick Doohan (5)

Chasing the all-time grand prix wins record (all classes)

The record hunt is also ongoing when it comes to grand prix wins across all categories. Marquez is already one of the most successful riders in world championship history. However, if he enjoys a particularly dominant spell in 2026, he could further close the gap to the current all-time wins leader.

The increased number of races per season opens up more mathematical possibilities, but at the same time the grid is more competitive than in previous decades. That makes any major leap in the number of victories statistically even more significant.

To catch Rossi, Marquez would need 16 grand prix wins – although to do so in the premier class alone, he would need just three. Winning 16 races in a single season, however, has never been achieved. Agostini’s overall record will likely remain out of reach this year.

Most grand prix wins (all categories):

Giacomo Agostini (122) Valentino Rossi (115) Marc Marquez (99)

MotoGP wins: The all-time standings are shaking

For many observers, pure win statistics in the premier class are even more meaningful. Here, Marquez already ranks among the very best. A strong season with numerous victories could bring him even closer to the current record.

However, as with total wins across all classes, Marquez would need 16 Sunday race victories to equal Rossi at the top (counting Rossi's wins in both 500cc and MotoGP).

Most wins in the premier class (500cc and MotoGP combined):

Valentino Rossi (89) Marc Marquez (73) Giacomo Agostini (68)

Most wins in MotoGP era (500cc excluded):

Valentino Rossi (76) Marc Marquez (73) Jorge Lorenzo (47)

Chasing the single-season wins record

Another point of interest is the record for the most wins in a single season. Marquez holds one of the most impressive records of the modern era.

If he stays fit, he could once again attempt to surpass that mark. In 2025, he came close to matching his own record, but injury slowed him down. A run of that magnitude would not only deliver new records, but also secure the title early once again.

Most wins in a single motorcycle world championship season:

Marc Marquez (13 – 2014 season) Marc Marquez (12 – 2019 season) Mick Doohan (12 – 1997 season) Valentino Rossi (11 – 2001, 2002, 2005 seasons)