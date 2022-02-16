Amazon’s MotoGP Unlimited series gets official release date

MotoGP Unlimited was first revealed to be in the works with Amazon back at the start of the 2021 season in Qatar.

However, the series was not officially confirmed by Dorna Sports until later in the year, with its official name – MotoGP Unlimited – revealed to press during a media invite for the Madrid and Paris premieres this week.

Developed by Spanish production company Media Pro, MotoGP Unlimited is the series’ alternative to Formula 1’s ultra-successful Drive to Survive on Netflix.

MotoGP Unlimited will consist of eight episodes in its first series, each last 50 minutes.

Not much is known about the format of MotoGP Unlimited, but its first trailer offered a glimpse at what we can expect.

Following the story of the 2021 world championship, the series aims to give fans unprecedented access to the MotoGP paddock.

The trailer suggests the series will closely follow Fabio Quartararo’s journey to the 2021 world titles and Marc Marquez’s return from injury.

Valentino Rossi’s farewell also looks set to be charted in the series, as the nine-time world champion retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021.

The likes of 2020 world champion Joan Mir, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Pramac’s Jorge Martin all feature in the show’s trailer.

MotoGP Unlimited also looks set to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the turmoil within Yamaha as its relationship with Maverick Vinales soured across the first half of 2021.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It is not clear yet if all episodes will be available to stream from 14 March, or if Amazon will follow a similar pattern to a number of its hit shows – namely The Grand Tour – in releasing episodes weekly.

More details of MotoGP Unlimited will be revealed on Wednesday night in Madrid ahead of a premiere event, with a second taking place on Thursday in Paris – with several MotoGP riders set to attend.

The 2022 MotoGP season kicks off on 6 March in Qatar, with the show released the following Monday.