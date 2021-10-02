Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP / Americas GP Practice report

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

By:

Ducati’s Jack Miller dominated third practice for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, as reigning world champion Joan Mir has dropped into Q1 in qualifying.

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

Saturday’s MotoGP action is continuing as normal despite numerous comments from riders after Friday labelling the Circuit of the Americas’ track surface as 'dangerous'.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami set the early pace in the session with a 2m04.918s on his Honda, before HRC stablemate and Friday pacesetter Marc Marquez edged ahead.

Marquez sat top after 10 minutes of running with a 2m04.839s, though Nakagami would depose him four minutes later with a 2m04.616s.

With 20 of the 45 minutes gone, only five riders had made improvements on the combined standings.

Reigning world champion Joan Mir was the most significant improver of that quintet, the Suzuki rider moving into 10th with a 2m04.822s.

The first major assault on the combined order came from Nakagami with just under 18 minutes the remaining, as the LCR rider went for his first soft tyre time attack run early.

The Japanese rider hooked up the lap to produce a 2m03.739s to go fastest of all, putting him over four tenths clear of Marquez’s best from Friday.

Miller was the next to start lighting up the timing screen, the Ducati rider finding time on Nakagami to take over top spot with a 2m03.549s.

This stood as the reference time until the final minute, when Miller came through to blitz the field with a 2m02.923s to comfortably lead FP3 by 0.679 seconds.

Nakagami proved to be his nearest challenger in second after a late lap demoted Alex Rins down to third.

The 2019 Austin winner is currently the only Suzuki through to Q2 later this afternoon after teammate Mir was shuffled out of the top 10 to 13th following late lap time improvements from riders behind him.

Marquez was fourth ahead of the Pramac Ducati of Joahnn Zarco, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo easing into Q2 with a 2m03.867s for the Yamaha rider.

Completing the top 10 was Honda’s Pol Espargaro, KTM’s Brad Binder, the factory Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

Binder’s late assault on the top 10 denied KTM teammate Miguel Oliveira a direct place in Q2, the Portuguese rider dropped down to 11th ahead of Avintia’s Enea Bastianini, Mir and the sister factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli.

Valentino Rossi will join them in Q1 later this afternoon on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, with Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona and Rossi’s half-brother Luca Marini joining him after the Avintia rider crashed late on at Turn 2.

LCR’s Alex Marquez crashed at Turn 1, the Spaniard 19th at the end of FP3 behind SRT’s Andrea Dovizioso, while a second crash of the weekend for Aleix Espargaro resigned the Aprilia man to 20th ahead of Tech 3’s Danilo Petrucci.

FP3 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 2'02.923
2 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 2'03.602 0.679
3 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 2'03.727 0.804
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 2'03.804 0.881
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 2'03.823 0.900
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 2'03.867 0.944
7 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 2'04.020 1.097
8 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 2'04.040 1.117
9 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 2'04.125 1.202
10 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 2'04.197 1.274
11 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 2'04.260 1.337
12 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 2'04.427 1.504
13 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 2'04.494 1.571
14 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 2'04.510 1.587
15 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 2'04.860 1.937
16 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 2'04.890 1.967
17 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 2'05.310 2.387
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 2'05.539 2.616
19 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 2'05.558 2.635
20 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 2'05.928 3.005
21 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 2'06.050 3.127
View full results
shares
comments
What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Previous article

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

2
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

3
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

6 h
Latest news
Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

1 h
What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

2 h
Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018
MotoGP

Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018

6 h
Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”
MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

7 h
Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

10 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice 00:47
MotoGP
7 h

MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary' 00:45
MotoGP
Oct 1, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary'

Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments 00:49
MotoGP
Oct 1, 2021

Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round 00:42
MotoGP
Sep 30, 2021

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test 00:57
MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test

More from
Lewis Duncan
What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP? Americas GP
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018 Americas GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Trending Today

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.