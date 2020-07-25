MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo is the firm favourite for the race, having claimed his maiden premier class victory at the same track last week.

Expect Quartararo to be challenged by factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales and the Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso for the top spot on the podium.

It would be interesting to see how Marc Marquez will fare in the race, having undergone a surgery on his right arm on Tuesday. Marquez was initially not expected to return until the third round at Brno in August, but the reigning champion arrived at Jerez on Thursday and has been declared fit for the race.

Both Cal Crutchlow and Alex Rins will also take part in the Andalusian GP, despite suffering injuries in separate crashes last weekend.

What time does the Andalusian MotoGP start today?

The Spanish GP will get underway at Jerez at 2pm local time on Sunday, July 26. The race will last for approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by the podium ceremony.

Date : Su n day 26 th July 2020

Start time : 2:00 p m CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Andalusian MotoGP?

Here's how you can watch Sunday's MotoGP race at Jerez in your country.

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters offer on-demand coverage of MotoGP on their respective streaming services.

Weather forecast for Jerez

The Andalusian GP will take place in sunny conditions, with temperature expected to reach a whopping 38C in the afternoon. No rain is expected in Jerez on Sunday.