Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations Next / Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
MotoGP News

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Andrea Dovizioso has explained the reason for his “tough decision” to end his MotoGP career after September’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

On Thursday ahead of this weekend’s British GP at Silverstone, Yamaha and RNF Racing announced that Dovizioso would be retiring from MotoGP in three races’ time.

The 15-time MotoGP race winner has struggled immensely since switching to Yamaha late last year following a brief sabbatical at the end of his Ducati tenure at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.

Not enjoying his racing, Dovizioso feels it is better to stop now and have a farewell on his own terms at his home race at Misano at the start of September.

“I want to thank Yamaha and the team, because they gave me a big support and they understood me,” he said on Thursday evening at Silverstone. “That has been very important to me.

“I was relaxed to speak with them about my situation. It was a tough decision because after 20 years it’s always tough to take this type of decision. But it’s OK, I’m relaxed and it’s the moment to take the decision.

“When you are a rider, during the practice, race, and you are not where you want to be, your mind starts to think about things and you realise it’s the moment. So, this is the reason why I took the decision.

“As I say now, I mean it’s not so nice when as a rider you think too much about these things. It’s not just focusing on the races. When you don’t feel competitive, you start to think too much about that.

“I had that feeling to take this decision and with that feeling I started to think Misano would be the right race, the final race, my last home race to do and finish with a party, with big smiles from everybody, with my friends and all the fans.”

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dovizioso’s MotoGP career began in 2002 in the 125cc class, in which he was world champion in 2004 before stepping up to 250s in 2005 and MotoGP in 2008 with Honda.

Riding Honda, Yamaha and Ducati machinery during his premier class tenure, Dovizioso’s return to Yamaha – having last rode the bike in 2012 with Tech3 - has seen him struggle to adapt his riding style to the M1.

Dovizioso admits from his first session on the M1 last year at Misano, he recognised the characteristics of the bike were at odds with his riding style and feels he tried “maybe too many things” to be competitive.

“Well, from the beginning when I jumped onto the bike, at the beginning you feel exactly the base of the bike,” he added. “And straight away I was a bit surprised about the grip. I always say that.

“That, I think, was the biggest characteristic I really fought. And my way to ride the Yamaha has not been the best way to use the potential of the bike, because Fabio shows every race there is a possibility to be competitive and fight for the title with this bike.

“I worked a lot with the team, with Ramon [Forcada, crew chief], Yamaha, trying a lot of things – maybe too many things. But I don’t think that was the point, because when we changed big things it didn’t affect a lot.

“It just confirmed the match between my riding style, my way to approach the tracks and the characteristic of the Yamaha didn’t match in the right way.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations
Previous article

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations
Next article

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP1 despite crash British GP
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP1 despite crash

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP
MotoGP

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime
MotoGP

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Latest news

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP1 despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP1 despite crash

Pramac’s Johann Zarco topped first practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix despite a crash, as championship leader Fabio Quartararo hit mechanical dramas.

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP

Alex Marquez says his decision to leave LCR for Gresini Ducati in MotoGP next year came as he lost “the motivation” to continue riding the Honda.

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"

Fabio Quartararo believes MotoGP’s stewards must better define racing incidents and irresponsible riding after he was given a long lap penalty for the British Grand Prix after his Assen crash.

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Andrea Dovizioso has explained the reason for his “tough decision” to end his MotoGP career after September’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.