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Andrea Dovizioso: Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia threw away 2026 MotoGP title
Dovizioso believes the Aprilia rider had a faster package than Marquez in 2026, but failed to capitalise on it
Matteo Nugnes
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 10:42 AM
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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Former MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso believes Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia have "thrown away" the 2026 title, arguing the RS-GP has been more competitive than Marc Marquez's Ducati GP26.
The Qatar Grand Prix reignited the debate over whether Ducati's success in the 2026 MotoGP season was down to Marc Marquez's individual brilliance or Aprilia failing to make the most of its opportunities.
With Marquez closing in on his 10th world title, and eighth in the premier class, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola credited the Spaniard above all else for his remarkable comeback in the championship.
Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit to build a 60-point lead over the course of 13 grands prix, prompting Rivola to suggest that his talent had made the difference against Aprilia's RS-GP.
"Sometimes four Aprilias are not enough to beat Marquez, and those are the facts," the Faenza-born executive told Sky Sport MotoGP.
Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi was quick to respond, pointing out that the Italian manufacturer also had six bikes on the grid.
"Four Aprilias may not be enough, but there are also six Ducatis, and sometimes another Ducati has won. So congratulations to them for building an excellent bike, but what I want to say is that it is the package that wins," he said.
"You need a fast rider, a champion like the one we have, a competitive bike, and sporting and technical management that works and can put the rider in a position to win the world championship. So you need the whole package, including sporting management," he said.
Andrea Dovizioso, Yamaha test rider
Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP
Former Ducati rider Dovizioso has now weighed in on the debate, arguing that Bezzecchi and Aprilia had the strongest combination but failed to take advantage of it.
Speaking on his podcast, the Yamaha test rider acknowledged Marquez's achievements but felt Aprilia had squandered its chance to win the championship.
"There is no need to repeat how good and strong Marc is, and he obviously deserves this title. But if we analyse this season, the Bezzecchi-Aprilia combination was faster than the Marquez-Ducati combination. They had also built up a lead of more than 100 points," Dovizioso said.
"If you are faster, and we saw that your bike was more competitive than the Ducati at several circuits, then if you haven't won, it means you threw it away.
"What Marquez has managed to do after his operation is impressive. He himself has said that mentally he is in the best condition of his career. Mentally, he has made a huge difference this year compared to every other rider.
"But Bezzecchi and Aprilia were not good enough, and so they may have thrown it away," he added.
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