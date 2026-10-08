Aprilia boss: Beating Marc Marquez in MotoGP title fight “the most difficult task we could have”

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola says beating Ducati rival Marc Marquez to the 2026 MotoGP title is the “most difficult task we could" face, as the championship fight between the two Italian factories intensifies.

While Ducati has dominated MotoGP for the last four seasons, Aprilia has emerged a credible challenger in 2026 after making a major leap with its RS-GP.

Between its factory team and the satellite Trackhouse operation, the Noale-based manufacturer has won seven of the 16 grands prix held so far this year, equalling its combined total from the previous three campaigns.

But while Aprilia has arguably produced the most versatile bike on the grid, Ducati remains level on points in the manufacturers’ standings heading into this weekend’s Indonesian GP, aided by Marquez winning six of the last nine grands prix on the factory bike.

Rivola described Marquez and Ducati as the “best possible” partnership, revealing that he had tried to motivate Aprilia last season by insisting that the seven-time MotoGP champion could be beaten.

“How difficult is it to beat Marc? I think it's the most difficult task we could have,” said Rivola.

“Last year, I said that it is possible to make it. It was a message more for the inside, for the company, to believe that we can do it.

“This year, we made it a few times. If we will make it till the end or not is too early to say. But the fact that we are fighting for that already is a big satisfaction because I think that we are fighting the best possible couple, Marc and Ducati, that we have seen in many years.

“So, the fact that we are there, it means that the job we did inside Noale was a great job.”

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Aprilia has two riders contending for the championship, with both Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in the thick of the battle heading with six rounds remaining in the season.

By contrast, Ducati is putting all its weight behind Marquez, who has emerged as a clear leader at the Borgo Panigale marque in 2026.

Ahead of this weekend’s Indonesian GP, Martin holds a narrow two-point lead over Marquez, with Bezzecchi 49 points behind him in third place.

Asked whether it was an advantage or disadvantage for Aprilia to have two of its riders battling for the title, Rivola replied: “First of all, it's a satisfaction. For sure, they will still take points off each other.

“But I think it's good for the championship and it's good for the sport. And it's good that more than one rider can be fast on that bike. It's also a good message to pass for future riders.”

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna, who was also present for a special conference at Mandalika on Thursday, agreed that having a second rider in the title fight can benefit a manufacturer

“I think that the more riders you have in front, the better it is. So, I would like to have more than one rider,” he said.