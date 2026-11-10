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Massimo Rivola: 'Aprilia didn’t lose the championship, Marc Marquez won it'

Rivola says sometimes even 'four Aprilias aren’t enough to stop' Marquez as the championship nears conclusion

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 9:46 AM

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Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola insists his team didn't lose the 2026 MotoGP title, but that Marc Marquez won it through his outstanding performances on the Ducati.

Marquez is on the verge of securing his 10th motorcycle racing world title and his eighth in the MotoGP category. He had his first 'match point' to clinch the championship in Qatar, though he always knew his chances were slim last weekend.

The Spaniard won Saturday’s sprint race in Losail, and on Sunday – despite approaching the race with caution from the start – secured a valuable second-place finish. He could now be crowned champion next Saturday in Portimao by winning the sprint race.

The Ducati rider simply needs to outscore Jorge Martin by two points, while a top-nine finish would definitively eliminate the threat from Marco Bezzecchi, who is 74 points adrift, with exactly 74 points still remaining to be scored.

Given the nature of the season and the dynamics observed across the 20 grands prix held so far, a debate has emerged among fans and within the paddock in recent weeks: has Marquez won the title (pending, of course, its official confirmation), or has Aprilia lost it?

Following the Qatar GP, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola was asked who is most responsible for the season's final outcome.

In an interview with Sky Sport, the Italian praised Marquez's performance, while expressing regret that his own factory - despite delivering its best-ever season in the premier class - has been unable to secure the riders' championship.

When asked whether Marquez won the title or Aprilia lost it, Rivola replied: "Marc Marquez won it. Honestly, he was the deciding factor. He proved it again in this Sunday’s race; just look at the gap between him and the other Ducatis.

"The way he managed his race weekends, the way he racked up 37 points whenever the opportunity arose, and the way he navigated the most challenging circuits. I take my hat off to him. I admire his track record, his experience, and even the way he handles the press. Nothing happens by chance; Marc is truly a great."

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing, Luigi Dall'Igna, Ducati

Photo by: MotoGP

Aprilia left May's Italian GP with Bezzecchi holding a 102-point lead over Marquez. At that stage, the Catalan rider was still recovering from yet another surgery on his right arm, and the RS-GP had proven more dominant than the Ducati early in the season.

While the Desmosedici has since levelled the playing field, the Aprilia has generally remained the superior machine, and despite errors made throughout the season, Aprilia heads to Portugal still in the hunt for the constructors' world championship.

However, since Marquez regained some of his form following the injury he sustained in 2025, there has simply been no contest. The #93 has capitalised on every single mistake made by his rivals, building on his incredible comeback title in 2025.

Since Mugello, Marquez has won seven full-length races - more than any other rider this season - along with eight sprints, setting a standard his opponents have been unable to match.

All things considered, former Ferrari Formula 1 executive Rivola prefers to remain optimistic about Aprilia's season, saying: "Without a doubt, I see the glass as half-full, because, in any case, this year serves as a testament to the company – they’ve done a magnificent job and built a magnificent bike.

"I am truly delighted for everyone in Noale who works tirelessly, day and night, with such passion and belief. Furthermore, the outlook for 2026 leaves us very optimistic about our future. Have we left a lot of points on the table? Yes, but I’d rather be in this position than have a slow bike and slow riders.

"What makes me proudest is the work that has been done and the fact that, come what may, we will keep believing [in the fight for the title] right up until the final race. We haven’t thrown in the towel; we’ve continued to push for better bike performance and the development of our riders. There are many positives to take pride in. As for the points lost squandered for one reason or another, we’ll treat that as a lesson for the future. But, I repeat, there are still two races to go."

Realistically, the riders' championship is all but lost, but Aprilia can take comfort in securing the teams' title (it holds a 124-point lead over the factory Ducati squad) and remaining in the hunt for the constructors' championship (it left Qatar trailing the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer by 8 points).

"Without a doubt, the priority is the team championship – which is essentially the same as the constructors' championship in Formula 1, since it’s the combined total of points from both your riders. And yes, the constructors' title is definitely a goal. Honestly, I believe we deserve it. Furthermore, I think we should find a way to change how points are tallied in the championship.

"You have someone like Marquez who, all on his own… I heard someone say earlier that, at times, four Aprilias aren't enough to beat Marquez. It’s true – those are the facts."

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