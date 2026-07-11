Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why Marc Marquez thinks repeating German GP win will be tough

MotoGP
German GP
Why Marc Marquez thinks repeating German GP win will be tough

Christian Eckes reveals that he was injured while leaving San Diego race

NASCAR Truck
Lime Rock
Christian Eckes reveals that he was injured while leaving San Diego race

Aprilia gives Marco Bezzecchi much-needed encouragement after German GP withdrawal

MotoGP
German GP
Aprilia gives Marco Bezzecchi much-needed encouragement after German GP withdrawal

Sachsensring procession: Why German GP sprint featured so few overtakes

MotoGP
German GP
Sachsensring procession: Why German GP sprint featured so few overtakes

MotoGP German GP: Full starting grid after Marco Bezzecchi's withdrawal

MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German GP: Full starting grid after Marco Bezzecchi's withdrawal

James Vowles confirms Williams review after F1 development rate concerns

Formula 1
British GP
James Vowles confirms Williams review after F1 development rate concerns

MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez leads Ducati sprint sweep

MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez leads Ducati sprint sweep

F1 drivers braced for more deployment pain at Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 drivers braced for more deployment pain at Belgian GP
MotoGP German GP

Aprilia gives Marco Bezzecchi much-needed encouragement after German GP withdrawal

Paolo Bonora and Jorge Martin believe all is not lost for Marco Bezzecchi as the rider's despair goes on

Richard Asher Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing crashed bike

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing crashed bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi's factory Aprilia team colleagues Paolo Bonora and Jorge Martin have offered the beleaguered rider a vote of confidence despite his latest major setback.

The Italian was injured in a qualifying crash at the Sachsenring this morning, ruling him out of the ongoing German Grand Prix weekend.

Having been on top of the world when he won his home grand prix at Mugello in May, Bezzecchi has bled points over the following four race weekends with a dramatic series of mishaps. 

These incidents, which include being taken out of the Hungarian Grand Prix by his team-mate Martin, a race ban for striking a marshal and a crash in the Dutch Grand Prix, have led to him losing what was a comfortable early-season lead in the world championship.

Bezzecchi, who will undergo surgery in Italy tomorrow, is now 11 points behind Martin - with Sunday's German GP still to come. But Aprilia team manager Bonora was keen to keep things in perspective when speaking on the MotoGP world feed on Saturday. 

"I'm so convinced that Marco is the same Marco Bezzecchi [we saw at] Mugello. This is something that makes us very positive," he said.

Mugello podium

Mugello podium

Photo by: Mirco Lazzari GP / Getty Images

"I'd like to say to him every time, 'Remember that you are the same Marco Bezzecchi who won in such a great way at Mugello'.'"

Bonora admitted that the impending summer break comes at a good time for Bezzecchi, both in terms of physical recovery and a mental reset.

"We are lucky that we have one month of summer break," he added. "This is something that is positive, to recover the energy, to recharge the batteries and to start in the correct way for the second part of the season.

"We [are sending] him a big hug for sure. He knows that the whole team is around him. We know his energy; we know our strength. So, it's necessary to be very positive and take the opportunity of this summer break to recover the current mood for the second part of the season."

Martin also said he believed in Bezzecchi's ability to rebound from this trough. Although the pair do not have the best of relationships among team-mates, particularly following the Balaton Park incident, Martin's own comeback from his 2025 injury nightmare could serve as a template for Bezzecchi.

"I want to send all my strength to Marco one more time because it's not nice to see him in this difficult period," said Martin after Saturday's sprint. 

"But this is racing; he knows how to recover from injuries. Because for sure, if you take profit of bad times, as I said before, you can come back stronger with a better mentality.

"He's a really strong rider and he will be in the fight."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sachsensring procession: Why German GP sprint featured so few overtakes

Top Comments
More from
Richard Asher

MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez leads Ducati sprint sweep

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez leads Ducati sprint sweep

Jorge Martin has no "strong points": "If we go on like this, it will be difficult"

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Jorge Martin has no "strong points": "If we go on like this, it will be difficult"

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Latest news

Why Marc Marquez thinks repeating German GP win will be tough

MotoGP
German GP
Why Marc Marquez thinks repeating German GP win will be tough

Christian Eckes reveals that he was injured while leaving San Diego race

NASCAR Truck
Lime Rock
Christian Eckes reveals that he was injured while leaving San Diego race

Aprilia gives Marco Bezzecchi much-needed encouragement after German GP withdrawal

MotoGP
German GP
Aprilia gives Marco Bezzecchi much-needed encouragement after German GP withdrawal

Sachsensring procession: Why German GP sprint featured so few overtakes

MotoGP
German GP
Sachsensring procession: Why German GP sprint featured so few overtakes

Feature

Discover prime content

Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

MotoGP
Dutch GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Richard Asher
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last
View more