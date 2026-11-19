MotoGP Portuguese GP
‘Aprilia lost the championship because it was up against Marc Marquez,’ says Alex
Alex Marquez opens up about his brother’s imminent title triumph in MotoGP and his fighting spirit after latest injury woes
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 6:00 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Alex Marquez believes Aprilia is on the verge of losing the 2026 MotoGP title because it was up against Marc Marquez, arguing that no rider other than his brother could have overcome such a large deficit in the championship.
Factory Ducati rider Marquez could seal his 10th world title and eight premier class crown at this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix, with Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi only hanging on by the skin of their teeth.
The 33-year-old needs to outscore Martin by just two points in the sprint race at Portimao in order to seal the crown and extend Ducati’s winning streak in MotoGP.
Should he achieve the feat, he will have completed a remarkable recovery from the summer, having fallen as far as 102 points behind the championship leader after May’s Italian Grand Prix.
With seven grand prix wins in the last 13 rounds, including five sprint/Sunday doubles, Marquez has turned the title fight around with a 162-point swing.
Speaking about his brother’s remarkable comeback, Gresini rider Alex said it would have been “impossible” for any other rider to recover from such a deficit and beat the Aprilia duo to the title.
“Aprilia lost the championship. They lost the championship because they were against Marc Marquez. If not, it's impossible to recover 102 points, even 162 points, because now he's 60 ahead,” said the younger Marquez.
“So, Aprilia lost the championship, or looks like they can lose the championship, but because they fight against Marc. If not, [against another rival], it's impossible. So that is something really nice.”
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Alex recalled how his elder brother pushed ahead with his comeback at the Italian Grand Prix after undergoing another surgery on his battered right shoulder, a decision he feels now has been vindicated.
“I remember the conversation that I had with him in Mugello. Before Mugello, he said to me, ‘I will go to Mugello’. I asked, 'Why?'.
“He replied: 'Because I need to score some points if I want to fight for the title.'
“He was right. In that moment, he set that objective. And when Marc puts some objective in his head, he goes for it.”
Marc Marquez has adopted a more serious demeanour during the 2026 MotoGP season, having seemingly cut out every possible distraction to conserve energy and compensate for his physical limitations.
The reigning world champion has repeatedly stopped himself from celebrating sprint race wins this year for the same reason, with cameras often catching him standing apart from others on the podium.
However, Alex denied that Marc has not been enjoying the 2026 season.
“If you compare to last year, it's difficult to compare. We were together [on the podium]. So if you compare it to that, you will see Marc a little bit less excited. But he is really focused.
“From outside, maybe you don't see Marc enjoying, but he's enjoying a lot. He loves to race like this.”
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