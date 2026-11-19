MotoGP Portuguese GP

‘Aprilia lost the championship because it was up against Marc Marquez,’ says Alex

Alex Marquez opens up about his brother’s imminent title triumph in MotoGP and his fighting spirit after latest injury woes

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 6:00 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez believes Aprilia is on the verge of losing the 2026 MotoGP title because it was up against Marc Marquez, arguing that no rider other than his brother could have overcome such a large deficit in the championship.

Factory Ducati rider Marquez could seal his 10th world title and eight premier class crown at this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix, with Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi only hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

The 33-year-old needs to outscore Martin by just two points in the sprint race at Portimao in order to seal the crown and extend Ducati’s winning streak in MotoGP.

Should he achieve the feat, he will have completed a remarkable recovery from the summer, having fallen as far as 102 points behind the championship leader after May’s Italian Grand Prix.

With seven grand prix wins in the last 13 rounds, including five sprint/Sunday doubles, Marquez has turned the title fight around with a 162-point swing.

Speaking about his brother’s remarkable comeback, Gresini rider Alex said it would have been “impossible” for any other rider to recover from such a deficit and beat the Aprilia duo to the title.

“Aprilia lost the championship. They lost the championship because they were against Marc Marquez. If not, it's impossible to recover 102 points, even 162 points, because now he's 60 ahead,” said the younger Marquez.

“So, Aprilia lost the championship, or looks like they can lose the championship, but because they fight against Marc. If not, [against another rival], it's impossible. So that is something really nice.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex recalled how his elder brother pushed ahead with his comeback at the Italian Grand Prix after undergoing another surgery on his battered right shoulder, a decision he feels now has been vindicated.

“I remember the conversation that I had with him in Mugello. Before Mugello, he said to me, ‘I will go to Mugello’. I asked, 'Why?'.

“He replied: 'Because I need to score some points if I want to fight for the title.'

“He was right. In that moment, he set that objective. And when Marc puts some objective in his head, he goes for it.”

Marc Marquez has adopted a more serious demeanour during the 2026 MotoGP season, having seemingly cut out every possible distraction to conserve energy and compensate for his physical limitations.

The reigning world champion has repeatedly stopped himself from celebrating sprint race wins this year for the same reason, with cameras often catching him standing apart from others on the podium.

However, Alex denied that Marc has not been enjoying the 2026 season.

“If you compare to last year, it's difficult to compare. We were together [on the podium]. So if you compare it to that, you will see Marc a little bit less excited. But he is really focused.

“From outside, maybe you don't see Marc enjoying, but he's enjoying a lot. He loves to race like this.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Marc Marquez fails to deny MotoGP retirement rumours

Next article Jorge Martin reveals mindset ahead of potential MotoGP title decider in Portugal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





Jorge Martin reveals mindset ahead of potential MotoGP title decider in Portugal



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



15 h



Jorge Martin reveals mindset ahead of potential MotoGP title decider in Portugal





Why results don’t do justice to Genesis’ “rocketship” pace in WEC



WEC



WEC



Why results don’t do justice to Genesis’ “rocketship” pace in WEC





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller

More from

Marc Marquez





Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



39 min



Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"





Marc Marquez fails to deny MotoGP retirement rumours



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



16 h



Marc Marquez fails to deny MotoGP retirement rumours





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix

More from

Ducati Team





Why Ducati Portimao seat is like a "dream" for Iker Lecuona: "I've gone through hell"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



19 h



Why Ducati Portimao seat is like a "dream" for Iker Lecuona: "I've gone through hell"





Pedro Acosta: It is "too early" to think about winning 2027 MotoGP title



MotoGP



MotoGP



Pedro Acosta: It is "too early" to think about winning 2027 MotoGP title





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Latest news





"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



7 min



"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'





Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



39 min



Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"





George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



44 min



George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test





Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP

Feature

Discover prime content





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe