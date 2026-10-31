MotoGP Malaysian GP
Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian GP, putting MotoGP title hopes at risk
Martin’s MotoGP title chances hang in the balance as injury forces him out of Sepang races
Rachit Thukral
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 2:58 AM
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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images
Jorge Martin has pulled out of the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying, abandoning his attempt to race on with the wrist injury he had sustained at Phillip Island just a week ago.
The factory Aprilia rider has withdrawn from the remainder of the Sepang weekend after assessing his condition in final practice on Saturday morning, where he finished 21st and last on the timesheets.
His early exit from Malaysia could potentially mark the end of his MotoGP title bid, having already slipped 10 points behind Ducati’s title rival Marc Marquez at the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.
"Jorge Martin will withdraw from the remainder of the Malaysian GP to continue his recovery from injury," Aprilia said in a short statement.
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Mohd Rasfan - AFP - Getty Images
Martin’s participation at Sepang had been in doubt ever since he suffered a high-speed crash in the Phillip Island sprint last week while battling with Marquez for the lead.
The impact left him with a non-displaced fracture on the radius, immediately ruling him unfit for the full-distance race in Australia - which was ultimately cancelled - while also plunging his participation in Malaysia into question.
The Spaniard cleared initial medical tests upon his arrival at Sepang on Thursday, with MotoGP’s doctor Angel Charte again declaring him fit after Friday’s opening timed session.
However, he then cut short his day after just three laps in Practice, aiming to conserve energy for the business part of the weekend.
While he duly returned to the track on Saturday morning, completing eight laps of the 5.5km circuit, he was well off the pace, finishing 1.8s down on Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini.
Confirmation of his withdrawal cam just minutes after the start of Qualifying 1, with TV images capturing an empty garage after the pitlane opened.
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