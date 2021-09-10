Tickets Subscribe
2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix
MotoGP / Aragon GP Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns

By:

Honda Marc Marquez dominated opening practice for the Aragon Grand Prix as Maverick Vinales made his official Aprilia debut on Friday morning.

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns

The biggest news coming into the Aragon weekend is Vinales’ debut with Aprilia following his factory Yamaha exit last month.

The nine-time MotoGP race winner – who completed a two-day test at Misano on the RS-GP prior to this weekend – was one of the first out on track and steadily chipped away at the lap times as he continues his adaptation process to the RS-GP.

Completing 21 laps, Vinales ended FP1 in 19th and 2.1 seconds off the pace – though that gap is greatly exaggerated by Marc Marquez’s late time attack.

Teruel GP poleman Takaaki Nakagami set the early pace on his LCR Honda in the 45-minute FP1 with a 1m50.283s, though championship leader Fabio Quartararo soon guided his Yamaha to a 1m50.185s.

Ten minutes into the session Aragon specialist Marquez shot to the top of the order with a 1m49.360s, with the factory Honda rider bettering that two lap later to a 1m49.171s.

A late flurry of quick laps at the end of FP1 led to several riders putting Marquez’s lap under pressure, but all came up just shy of toppling the Honda rider.

In the final moments of the session Marquez elected to go out on a fresh soft slick and duly blitzed the timesheets, the Honda rider streaking clear at the top of the order with a 1m48.048s.

With almost everyone not going out for a soft tyre time attack, Marquez was left to end FP1 comfortably clear of the field.

Marquez ended up 0.971s clear of Suzuki’s Joan Mir, the reigning world champion also fitted a fresh soft rear for a late blast – but had a better lap cancelled for exceeding track limits.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia completed the top three with a 1m49.193s, while Alex Marquez lifted himself up to fourth on his LCR Honda after a late effort on a fresh medium rear.

Jack Miller completed the top five on the second factory team Ducati from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, fresh from his Silverstone podium.

Johann Zarco was seventh on the Pramac Ducati from Quartararo, Nakagami and the second works team Honda of Pol Espargaro.

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow continues to deputise for the ousted Vinales and was 12th at the end of FP1, while 2020 Aragon GP winner Alex Rins was a low-key 14th on the Suzuki.

Tech 3 KTM’s Iker Lecuona was an early faller at the penultimate corner, while Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi crashed at Turn 5 later on.

They ended FP1 16th and 20th respectively, while factory KTM duo Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder were 18th and 21st as both appeared to trial a new chassis this morning.

Jake Dixon has been handed a second MotoGP outing with SRT standing in for the injured Franco Morbidelli and completed the 22-rider field. 

FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'48.048
2 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'49.019 0.971
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'49.193 1.145
4 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'49.206 1.158
5 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'49.262 1.214
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'49.313 1.265
7 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'49.372 1.324
8 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'49.451 1.403
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'49.459 1.411
10 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'49.589 1.541
11 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'49.652 1.604
12 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'49.670 1.622
13 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'49.741 1.693
14 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'49.784 1.736
15 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'49.936 1.888
16 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'49.942 1.894
17 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'49.947 1.899
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'49.964 1.916
19 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'50.187 2.139
20 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'50.299 2.251
21 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'50.353 2.305
22 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Yamaha 1'51.188 3.140
View full results
2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix

Previous article

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
