Aragon MotoGP: What next in topsy-turvy season? – podcast

While Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci sailed to victory, title contenders Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Joan Mir all had tough races down in ninth, 10th and 11th. With Andrea Dovizioso fourth, the spread across the top four is just 19 points, with Quartararo leading Mir by 10.

With seven riders winning races and 15 in total taking to the podium, the Aragon GP is typically a good indicator of how the season will unfold as the championship leader traditionally after this round has gone on to win the title. However, the unending drama in 2020 has done nothing to suggest a true form book is going to emerge this weekend.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan is joined as always by Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor to preview this weekend’s 10th round of the 2020 MotoGP season from Aragon.