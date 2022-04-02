Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP Next / How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Argentina MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Argentina plays host to the third round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how you can watch the Argentina Grand Prix qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Argentina MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

As part of a revised scheduled prompted by freight delays, qualifying has been pushed back to Saturday evening to accommodate two practice sessions.

The combined order from FP1 and FP2 will be used to determine which riders will automatically progress in to Q2.

What time does qualifying for the Argentina MotoGP start? 

The qualifying for the Argentina Grand Prix will begin at 17:05pm local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo.

  • Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Start time: 17:05 local time / 20:05 GMT / 21:05 BST / 22:05 CEST / 22:05 SAST / 23:05 EAT / 16:05 ET / 13:05 PT / 06:05 AEST (Sunday) / 05:05 JST (Sunday) / 01:35 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/AEST

JST

IST

FP1

15:35

16:35

17:35

11:35

09:35

02:35¹

00:35¹

21:05

FP2

18:40

19:40

 20:40

14:40

11:40

04:40¹

03:40¹

 00:10¹

Qualifying

20:05

21:05

 22:05

16:05

13:05

06:05¹

05:05¹

01:35¹

Warm up

13:40

14:40

 15:40

09:40

 06:40

23:40

22:40

19:10

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

How can I watch Argentina MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+
