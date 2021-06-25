Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP / Dutch GP Practice report

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

By:

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was fastest in a rain-affected second practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, while Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez walked away from a massive crash.

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Spots of rain which appeared for the end of second Moto3 practice of the day had abated when MotoGP hit the resurfaced Assen track for its FP2 session.

Honda’s Pol Espargaro set the early pace at a 1m34.514s before championship leader Fabio Quartararo moved ahead with a 1m33.491s on his factory Yamaha.

After a low-key showing in FP1, KTM’s Miguel Oliveira made a quicker start to FP2 when he took over the top spot briefly with a 1m33.400s 10 minutes into the session.

The Portuguese rider’s time at the top of the standings was ended around a minute later when Vinales shot to the top of the order with a 1m33.241s.

With light rain beginning to fall just over 15 minutes into the session, Vinales’ time would go unchallenged.

Before the track fell quiet as the rain intensified, there was a dramatic moment for Marquez when he suffered a monster off-throttle highside at the Dulkersloot right-hander at Turn 11.

The six-time world champion landed heavily on his knees and whacked his right forearm in the initial impact, but was able to walk away from the crash and make it back to his Honda garage.

He wouldn’t return to the circuit in the latter stages when most of the field elected to put in some wet running.

The track fell silent for over 15 minutes courtesy of the rain, but it became wet enough to warrant some running, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins biting the bullet and becoming the first rider to test the conditions.

All but Honda’s Pol Espargaro – who had a slow tumble exiting the Strubben Turn 5 hairpin just after teammate Marquez crashed – Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and the factory Ducati pair Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia put in some wet laps in the latter stages of FP2.

Trailing Vinales in the session was Oliveira, whose lap is currently good enough for a provisional Q2 place with rain threatening Saturday’s FP3 session.

Quartararo completed the top three in FP2 ahead of Marquez and Suzuki’s Joan Mir, while Pramac’s Johann Zarco completed the top six.

Rins was seventh at the chequered flag ahead of Miller and the Espargaro brothers, Aleix on the Aprilia leading Pol to round out the top 10.

Miller currently doesn’t have a place in Q2, with Danilo Petrucci on the Tech 3 KTM 10th on combined times courtesy of his FP1 time despite ending FP2 in 11th ahead of Pramac rookie Jorge Martin.

Brad Binder was 17th in FP2 as his learning of the Assen circuit on his KTM MotoGP bike was stunted by the rain, the South African ahead of Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi in 18th.

Bagnaia was a low-key seventh having completed just seven laps in FP2, while Franco Morbidelli’s injury stand-in Garrett Gerloff was 21st on the ‘A-spec’ SRT M1 ahead of Avintia rookie Luca Marini. 

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'33.241
2 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'33.400 0.159
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'33.491 0.250
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'33.560 0.319
5 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'33.701 0.460
6 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'33.708 0.467
7 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'33.960 0.719
8 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'34.066 0.825
9 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'33.925 0.684
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'34.096 0.855
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'34.134 0.893
12 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'34.339 1.098
13 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'34.358 1.117
14 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'34.461 1.220
15 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'34.539 1.298
16 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'34.658 1.417
17 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'34.766 1.525
18 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'34.777 1.536
19 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'34.832 1.591
20 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'35.726 2.485
21 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'35.744 2.503
22 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'36.216 2.975
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

Previous article

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

32 min
2
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

1 h
3
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

37 min
4
WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

3 h
5
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Latest news
Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

1 h
Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

5 h
Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for VR46 Ducati MotoGP team
Video Inside
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for VR46 Ducati MotoGP team

17 h
Marc Marquez “back to real situation” at Assen after MotoGP win
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “back to real situation” at Assen after MotoGP win

18 h
Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT
MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

20 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for the VR46 team 00:59
MotoGP
4 h

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for the VR46 team

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati 00:32
MotoGP
23 h

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals 00:31
MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen 01:43
MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen

MotoGP: Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury 00:23
MotoGP
Jun 23, 2021

MotoGP: Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits Donington Park
World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

LCR reveals livery for Nakagami's 2021 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

LCR reveals livery for Nakagami's 2021 MotoGP bike

IndyCar’s 2.4-liter hybrids to start testing in early 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s 2.4-liter hybrids to start testing in early 2022

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for VR46 Ducati MotoGP team
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for VR46 Ducati MotoGP team

Marc Marquez “back to real situation” at Assen after MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “back to real situation” at Assen after MotoGP win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.