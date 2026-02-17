Australian government rejects MotoGP proposal to race at Albert Park

The Government of Victoria has dismissed a proposal from Dorna, the promoter of the MotoGP World Championship, to stage future editions of the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the state that hosts both the motorcycle and Formula 1 grands prix made it clear that the MotoGP event must continue to be held at Phillip Island, located around 140 kilometres south of Melbourne. The reaction comes amid uncertainty over the future of the race at the spectacular track that overlooks the Tasman Sea.

The current contract between Dorna – recently rebranded as MotoGP Sports Entertainment – and Phillip Island expires after this season’s race, scheduled for late October. That situation has opened the door for the championship promoter to explore alternatives.

According to the official statement, the most attractive option for Dorna was to move future editions of the event to Albert Park in Melbourne, which next month will host the opening round of the 2026 Formula 1 season. However, the Victorian government responded firmly, reaffirming its commitment to Phillip Island.

“The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is synonymous with Phillip Island, and Victoria is proud to support it,” reads the statement from the government led by Jacinta Allan. “Today, the Allan Government rejected Dorna Sports’ request to move the event from Phillip Island to Albert Park."

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images

The message also underlines the tangible and intangible added value of the race in its current location: “The MotoGP Grand Prix attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year. It is good for tourism, for local businesses and for jobs.”

While ruling out a potential change of venue, the Victorian government has pledged to invest in upgrades to the circuit’s facilities to meet MotoGP’s sporting and commercial requirements, particularly following Liberty Media’s acquisition of the championship’s commercial rights holder.

“Victoria has agreed to provide additional funding to help Dorna create a bigger and better event beyond 2026, on the condition that it remains at Phillip Island,” the statement added.

Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP’s sporting director, travelled to Australia late last year. Motorsport.com understands that during that visit the executive outlined two possible paths to extend the agreement: one involving capital investment to modernise the circuit, and the other a relocation.

“They need to make improvements to bring the event up to the standards we want for MotoGP, in terms of infrastructure, the pit area, the paddock and access,” Ezpeleta told Motorsport.com a few days ago when discussing the future of the Australian Grand Prix.