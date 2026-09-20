Austria to host final Pirelli test of MotoGP 2026

Leaving aside private tests with test riders, the 2026 MotoGP testing calendar had two dates scheduled for race riders to have a first contact with the new Pirelli tyres, which in 2027 will replace the current supplier.

The first of these tests took place on the Monday after the Czech Republic Grand Prix on 22 June, a day for which no official results were released, although it was taken as a given that the Aprilia riders went below 1m54s to be the fastest.

But this Monday, the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will become the setting for the second and final Pirelli test of the season open to race riders, before the first 2027 pre-season test, which will take place on 1 December in Valencia.

Although this Monday’s test is open to all MotoGP riders, race riders and test riders, the manufacturers have chosen to use their available slots according to their own contractual interests.

So, while KTM, for example, as it already did in Brno, has asked Pedro Acosta to test its 2027 bike, despite the Spaniard racing for Ducati next season, other manufacturers, such as Yamaha and Aprilia, have closed the door to riders who are leaving at the end of the year getting on their 850cc prototypes.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

Among those ‘affected’ are Fabio Quartararo, who is leaving Yamaha for Honda, Jorge Martin, who is leaving Aprilia for Yamaha, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who are leaving Ducati to race for KTM in 2027, and Francesco Bagnaia, who will end his relationship with the Bologna manufacturer to race for the Noale team next year.

If at the Brno test last June riders such as Marc Marquez and Fermín Aldeguer (Ducati), Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia), Luca Marini and Joan Mir (Honda), Toprak Razgatlıoglu (Yamaha) and Pedro Acosta (KTM), together with test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro (KTM), and Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha), were able to test the 2027 Pirellis, this time some new faces will join them and others will not be present, such as Honda’s factory riders, Mir and Marini, who have not been invited, with Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira and test rider Takaaki Nakagami taking the slots.

Another test rider who was scheduled for this Monday’s test with Ducati was Italian rider Nicolo Bulega, who, finally and as he himself explained, has declined to take part, as last week he suffered a heavy crash while testing the bike in a private test at Mugello, and in one week, in Cremona, he has his first match point to become SBK world champion, and prefers not to take risks.

At Yamaha, which could put up to four bikes on track this Monday, sporting director Massimo Meregalli explained at the beginning of September that Razgatlioglu and Moto2 rider Izan Guevara will be there, with the latter moving up to the premier class next year with Pramac.

Although Pirelli’s wish was for all the riders who will be on the MotoGP grid next year to be able to test its tyres before the end of the season, they will ultimately have to wait until the Cheste test following the Valencia GP, already in December, for the entire grid to be able to give their feedback on the catalogue of the new compounds that will be introduced in the premier class next year.

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