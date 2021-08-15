Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin will start on pole position after setting a new lap record in qualifying, continuing the form he showed in the Styrian Grand Prix a week ago.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will join Martin on the front row.

Quartararo is contesting the Austrian GP as the sole representative of the factory Yamaha squad after Maverick Vinales was suspended by the team for deliberately trying to blow up his engine last weekend.

Johann Zarco will start the race from fourth on the grid, ahead of top Honda rider Marc Marquez and Jack Miller - the latter making it four Ducatis in the top six.

What time does the Austrian MotoGP start today?

The Austrian GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) on Sunday. The race distance has been fixed at 28 laps.

Date : Su n day, August 15, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Austrian MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Austrian MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid: