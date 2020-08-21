Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty

Zarco was involved in a horror high-speed accident with Franco Morbidelli in last weekend’s Austrian GP, when the Avintia rider moved off-line slightly under braking for Turn 3 and Morbidelli ran into the back of him.

The resulting chaos from the collision almost saw Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales wiped out by errant bikes, while Zarco suffered a fracture to his wrist.

MotoGP’s Stewards Panel investigated the incident further on Thursday with Zarco and Morbidelli, and on Friday announced that the Avintia rider would have to start the Styrian GP (or the next MotoGP race he contests) from pitlane as a result.

Avintia boss Xaus believes Zarco’s collision with KTM’s Espargaro at Brno which took the latter out of the race – and for which Zarco was handed a long-lap penalty – laid the groundwork for the Stewards’ decision after the Austria incident.

“It doesn’t matter what I feel, the situation is last week at Brno we got a penalty which didn’t really understand,” Xaus told Motogp.com when asked for his thoughts on the penalty.

“At the end, that’s what I think created the precedent for the situation and because of that situation, we end up here with another penalty. We can discuss or not, it’s what we have and we have to accept.

“It doesn’t matter what we say, it must be upheld, we cannot argue on it and my goal is to just finish it here.

“It has been a big battle here, we are lucky that nothing happened. And I am focused on ending up at Misano with a real clean situation to focus again to do results and try to bring Zarco the possibility a better bike next year.”