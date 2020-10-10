MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Q1 in
00 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

shares
comments
Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
By:

Avintia owner Raul Romero has denied speculation Valentino Rossi’s VR46 organisation will buy its MotoGP grid slots for 2021.

Speculation has been around for some time that current Moto2 points leader and half-brother of Rossi Luca Marini will step up to MotoGP next year, taking Tito Rabat’s place at Avintia despite the Spaniard having a contract in place for 2021.

During the French Grand Prix weekend, reports in the Italian press stated VR46 intended to take over Avintia’s two grid slots next year, with team manager Ruben Xaus confirming the outfit was for sale.

“We changed many things, the team raised up to a point and we’ve seen it’s difficult to renew those places, we don’t have a real big budget, it was time to move apart, give the keys to somebody else,” Xaus said to Dorna’s world feed on Saturday.

“Raul himself has seen that, he’s 50 and has two kids in Andorra and is having a good life there doing many things.

“He offered the situation to the organisers and to a few investors and it seems the approach of somebody else to the team is there and the possibility is on the table.”

Avintia’s current contract with MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports does expire at the end of next year, as do the rest of the independent teams’ contracts.

But Romero has told Motorsport.com he will continue with the Avintia project in 2021, but confirms he will “not renew with Dorna” in 2022.

As for the possibility of Marini replacing Rabat, Romero says Rossi – like Rabat currently – will have to either pay for the ride or secure sponsorship for Marini to take to Avintia.

“Whoever wants to get on the bike, pay [for it] or bring a sponsor,” Romero told Motorsport.com.

“If Rossi wants to put his brother [on it] in 2021, let him pay.

“The same as when Tito came, or the same as [Karel] Abraham or [Xavier] Simeon came in his day.

“For his [Rossi’s] brother to run, he doesn't have to buy the seats, he just has to pay for the bike.

“In 2021, I will continue with the team, another thing is that in 2022 we will not renew with Dorna.”

It has long been thought Rossi’s VR46 team will be granted two grid slots by Dorna in 2022, which means a takeover of another team in 2021 wouldn’t make much financial sense.

Moto2 title hopeful Enea Bastianini is set to join Avintia next year in place of Pramac-bound Johann Zarco, though his deal – which is yet to be made official – is directly with Ducati rather than Avintia.

Read Also:

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Previous article

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author German Garcia Casanova

Trending Today

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Unwell Stroll misses Nurburgring FP3, Hulkenberg on stand-by
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Unwell Stroll misses Nurburgring FP3, Hulkenberg on stand-by

Eifel GP: Bottas leads Hamilton, Leclerc in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Eifel GP: Bottas leads Hamilton, Leclerc in FP3

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Live: Follow Eifel GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP qualifying as it happens

Latest news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender? Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device

Trending

1
Formula 1

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
Formula 1

Unwell Stroll misses Nurburgring FP3, Hulkenberg on stand-by

1h
3
Formula 1

Eifel GP: Bottas leads Hamilton, Leclerc in FP3

59m
4
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

5
MotoGP

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device

Latest news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?
MGP

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device
MGP

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device

Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out
WRC

Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.