MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Race in
02 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed

shares
comments
Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 8:14 AM

The Avintia MotoGP team has apologised to Fabio Quartararo for celebrating when he crashed in Czech Grand Prix qualifying, which guaranteed Johann Zarco a shock pole.

Zarco fired in a 1m55.687s in the closing stages of Q2 on Saturday to take over top spot on his year-old Ducati run by the Avintia squad (now calling itself Esponsorama Racing).

This came under threat from championship leader Quartararo at the end, though the Petronas SRT rider crashed at the penultimate corner.

World feed cameras caught the Avintia team celebrating at this moment, as it secured the team its first pole in MotoGP.

The team has since apologised for the impression its celebrations left.

“The Esponsorama Racing team would like to apologise for the impression it may have made through the television images celebrating the crash of Fabio Quartararo,” a team statement read.

“The team expressed its great joy at how incredibly close it was to achieving its first pole position since its debut in the MotoGP class in 20 years.

“Again, we would like to apologise to Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha Petronas. Vive la France!”

Sunday’s Czech GP will be the first time Zarco will start from pole since the 2018 Malaysian GP, when a penalty for Marc Marquez promoted the then-Tech3 rider to the head of the grid.

But Saturday’s pole at Brno represents his first proper top spot in qualifying since his home round at Le Mans in 2018.

Zarco said on Saturday after qualifying that the pole came as a “surprise”, and admits it was a “bigger step than we planned” in his adaptation to the Ducati.

"As I say the step I am now in my learning journey, being in the top five will be a huge result,” he said.

"So, things are coming back, but I need to accept every step.

"Today is a bigger step than what we planned, so we take it, it's always a positive.

"But tomorrow maybe beginning of the race, starting with the top guys, will be a huge help to be fast and then the tyre will drop and we'll see how to manage it."

Zarco ended Sunday morning’s 20-minute warm-up session 15th, with KTM’s Pol Espargaro setting the pace.

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?

Previous article

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Norris: Prosecco to blame for Moto3 podium bottle smash fail?
Moto3 Moto3 / Breaking news

Norris: Prosecco to blame for Moto3 podium bottle smash fail?

Verstappen: Hulkenberg "definitely deserves to be in F1"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
21m

Verstappen: Hulkenberg "definitely deserves to be in F1"

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
52m

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'

Northern Territory revokes Brisbane hot spot declaration
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Northern Territory revokes Brisbane hot spot declaration

Latest news

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?
MGP MotoGP / Preview
3h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?

MotoGP identifies first COVID-19 case in paddock
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP identifies first COVID-19 case in paddock

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error

Trending

1
Moto3

Norris: Prosecco to blame for Moto3 podium bottle smash fail?

2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hulkenberg "definitely deserves to be in F1"

21m
3
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

4
Formula 1

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

2h
5
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed
MGP

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?

MotoGP identifies first COVID-19 case in paddock
MGP

MotoGP identifies first COVID-19 case in paddock

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error
MGP

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.