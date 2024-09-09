All Series

MotoGP Misano Official Testing

Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2-3 in Misano test, Acosta fourth on KTM

The MotoGP field remained in Misano after Sunday’s race for an official in-season test that saw several manufacturers bringing important upgrades not just for the remainder of the year, but also for the forthcoming 2025 campaign

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia set the pace in the post-race Misano MotoGP test on Monday, leading a 1-2-3 result for Ducati.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia took the top spot with two hours to go with a time of 1m30.619s, which was just over three tenths down from his Misano Grand Prix pole lap of 1m30.304s.

Pramac's Franco Morbidelli sprung to second place in the final hour with a late effort of 1m30.780s, putting him just 0.161s off Bagnaia's chart-setting lap.

Morbidelli separated the works Ducati duo, with Bastianini ending up third after being the first rider to breach the 1m31s barrier in the fifth hour of running.

The eight-hour Misano got off to a slow start due to an overnight shower, with no rider venturing out on a damp track until around 90 minutes had passed since the green flag was waved.

KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa was first to complete an installation lap, with Tech3's Pedro Acosta then going on to set the first lap time of the day on the GasGas-branded RC16.

It took until the end of hour three before the track conditions improved sufficiently for riders to set competitive lap times, with Acosta leading the way at that point on a 1m31.369s.

Pramac's Jorge Martin went fractionally quicker in the final hour of the session with a 1m31.124s, which became the benchmark for the remaining riders to beat after the lunch break.

Bastianini was the first rider to go quicker than Martin's best time from the morning session on a 1m31.116s, before shaving another two tenths off his time to enter the 1m30s bracket.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Bagnaia then went even quicker in the penultimate hour with a 1m34.950s, before securing his position at the front with a 1m30.619s flyer.

Only Morbidelli was able to lap within two tenths of that time as the session drew to a close, with the majority of the field struggling to break the 1m31s barrier.

Ducati was testing new aero parts on its factory bikes at Misano, although Motorsport.com understands that the construction of its 2025-spec GP25 is at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, Tech3 rider Acosta was the best non-Ducati rider in the standings in fourth place, 0.433s down on Bagnaia for KTM/GasGas.

Yamaha had a number of bikes available for testing at Misano, with 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo taking a prototype version of the M1 to fifth at the flag after clocking a time of 1m31.063s.

Championship leader Martin found marginal gains in the afternoon to end up sixth, just 0.019s ahead of Gresini rival and San Marino winner Marc Marquez. The latter was one of the last riders to head out of the pitlane in the morning, completing only 19 laps in the first session before adding another 29 to his total in the second leg of the day.

Marco Bezzecchi was eighth for VR46 ahead of the top Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, who suffered a small crash in the morning at Turn 13.

The top 10 was completed by Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez.

Like Yamaha, Honda also was aggressive with its development approach at Misano as it simultaneously tested a large number of bikes built to different specifications. Factory rider Joan Mir alone had three different bikes to run on his side of the HRC garage.

Ultimately, LCR rider Johann Zarco was the quickest rider from the Japanese contingent in 18th place, 1.365s off the pace, with team-mate Takaaki Nakagami finishing just behind him in 19th.

Both Luca Marini and 2020 champion Mir were able to take part in the test after missing the Misano race due to injury, finishing 21st and 22nd respectively.

Honda reported that "both riders [were] feeling OK with their physical condition after the first runs" as they continued to collect data on their RC213Vs.

All riders were briefly allowed to test a new front tyre construction brought by Michelin, before relaying their feedback to the French manufacturer.

Cla   Driver  Bike  Time   Delay   Laps 
F.Bagnaia Ducati 1'30.619   26
F.Morbidelli Ducati 1'30.780 0.161 49
Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'30.985 0.366 22
Pedro Acosta KTM 1'31.052 0.433 44
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.063 0.444 35
Jorge Martín Ducati 1'31.111 0.492 40
Marc Márquez Ducati 1'31.130 0.511 34
Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'31.133 0.514 27
Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'31.244 0.625 53
10  Brad Binder KTM 1'31.302 0.683 34
11  Raúl Fernández Aprilia 1'31.405 0.786 43
12  Álex Márquez Ducati 1'31.455 0.836 27
13  Dani Pedrosa KTM 1'31.539 0.920 34
14  Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'31.683 1.064 39
15  Jack Miller KTM 1'31.840 1.221 19
16  Alex Rins Yamaha 1'31.951 1.332 31
17  Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 1'31.973 1.354 37
18  Johann Zarco Honda 1'31.979 1.360 36
19  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.305 1.686 33
20  Luca Marini Honda 1'32.502 1.883 23
21  Joan Mir Honda 1'32.587 1.968 27
22  Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'33.312 2.693 43

