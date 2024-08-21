All Series

MotoGP Austrian GP

Bagnaia, Martin confident fierce MotoGP rivalry won't change their relationship

They may be fierce rivals on track, but Bagnaia and Martin insist they have a lot of respect for each other

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

MotoGP stars Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin say they won’t let the 2024 championship battle come in the way of their harmonious relationship.

Locked in a tense fight for the riders’ title since the beginning of the season, Bagnaia and Martin are separated by just five points at the top of the standings following the factory Ducati’s rider double win in the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.

However, much like 2023 when they also fought for the ultimate crown, the two riders have kept things fair between them on track this year, while also not engaging in a war of words outside of the circuit.

Their championship battle is in stark contrast to some of the rivalries seen in MotoGP previously, including the one between Bagnaia’s mentor Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez that erupted to a point that it drew attention from the wider sporting world.

Speaking on this matter, two-time champion Bagnaia stressed that both he and his Pramac rival Martin respect each other as riders, which is why their rivalry has always been so peaceful in MotoGP.

“When there is respect, there is peace outside and war inside of the track - but also always with respect,” said the Italian. “We know each other from a very long time. 

“I never understand riders that change their relationships during the championship. It's true that when you are fighting for the same objective you change a bit, but the respect is to be always there - and looks like it is still the same situation as last year [and] from when we from more young.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin was magnanimous in his defeat last weekend, saying he had no reason to be “angry” at Bagnaia for outduelling him at Spielberg.

The Spaniard is in a difficult situation at the moment as he has already announced his move to Aprilia for 2025, complicating his relationship with Ducati.

But he hopes the respect he has for Bagnaia so far will mean they will continue to enjoy a friendly battle within Ducati’s stable, even as they prepare to compete for rival manufacturers in 2025.

“As Pecco said, it's not last year or this year, we still have a lot of years to fight against each other,” he said.

“I give my best and [if] he is better than me, why do I have to be angry at him? It's just respect. 

“If everything is respectful out and on the track, I'm even happy for him for his victory and I will hope this relationship keeps like this all our lives.”

