Previous / Quartararo must approach MotoGP match point 'like season start' Next / Darryn Binder says Moto3 to MotoGP jump a "no-brainer"
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”

By:

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia will go “all in” to keep his MotoGP title hopes alive at Misano this weekend but admits 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”.

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”

Bagnaia trails Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo by 52 points coming into this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano.

The permutations that will secure Quartararo the title this weekend are numerous, but the simplest way would be for him to win the race regardless of where Bagnaia finishes, while the Ducati rider has to be either first or second ahead of Quartararo.

Misano was the scene of Bagnaia’s second victory in MotoGP last month at the San Marino GP and says repeating this is all he can do to keep his slim hopes alive.

“For me the only thing that I can do is win to try to stay in the fight for the championship,” Bagnaia said on Thursday at Misano.

“We know 52 points are a lot, but we will try [to close that down].

“Still, we have the possibility, so we will try. Will be different this weekend because the conditions are more different and looks like it can rain on Friday/Saturday.

“So, the work for the race will be more difficult, so let’s see.

“But this weekend I have to go all in and try to make something.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Dorna

Whatever happens this weekend, Bagnaia admits his form in his first two seasons in MotoGP in 2019 and 2020 meant 2021 was never meant to be the year he fought for the championship.

“For sure our ambition is to always improve every time,” Bagnaia added.

“And looking at my last two seasons in MotoGP, this was not the year to try to win the championship because I was struggling a lot in the past years.

Read Also:

“I crashed a lot and I broke my tibia last year. So, I had problems.

“So, this year the objective was to continue my growing and I think after the summer break we did a step forward, and another one after the last races.

“So, I’m happy with the work we are doing this year, but for sure the work we are doing this year can be better for next year.”

Earlier on Thursday Bagnaia’s team-mate Jack Miller said there had been no discussions within Ducati regarding the use of team orders this weekend.

Quartararo must approach MotoGP match point 'like season start'

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

