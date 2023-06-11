Bagnaia: Reaction to Mugello MotoGP win overrules social media critics

The factory Ducati rider cruised to his third grand prix victory of the 2023 season in front of his home fans at Mugello, capping off an Italian GP weekend in which he also qualified on pole and won the sprint contest.

This comes after Bagnaia was involved in more online criticism for comments he made about the competitiveness of MotoGP now, which were taken out of context.

However, this is just one of numerous incidents in which Bagnaia has faced backlash on social media, including his drink/driving incident and ill-thought Dennis Rodman tribute helmet at Misano in 2022.

Faced with a rapturous fan club reception and adulation from the track-invading crown under the podium, Bagnaia says this put things into better perspective for him.

“It’s always like this,” he said about his home support.

“You can be criticised always, but where? On social media. But you go on track and see that [support], it’s unbelievable. It’s one of the best things ever.

“It’s the first time for me to see that, and this is the true fan. This is the thing that is most important for me.

“So, I’m very happy to see that and I’m very happy to let them enjoy it.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked if his comments about social media criticism were directly linked to what happened after the French GP, Bagnaia added: “No, it’s already [one of those] years that when you are at the front, everybody is happy, but when you are behind, everyone starts to speak badly about you.

“But not just with me, with everyone. Like I said, we are human and for sure I don’t put so much attention on that right now.

“In the past, I did more, but it’s true when you are reading something from someone speaking badly about you, you don’t feel well.

“So, when you read a compliment you feel ‘ok, thank you’.

“But when you read something that’s bad about you, you put more attention on that.

“But like I said, social media is a good thing but can also be a bad world.

“So, for sure, reality is the best way to see the love from the people. What I saw today was one of the best things I ever saw.”