MotoGP Australian GP

Francesco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders not consulted over Australian GP cancellation

Riders had no say in the decision to cancel Sunday's race at Phillip Island, according to Bagnaia

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 7:42 AM

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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia has revealed that MotoGP riders were not consulted before the championship cancelled Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, but said they had to respect the decision because safety was at stake.

The iconic Australian circuit was unable to give MotoGP a proper racing farewell due to the adverse weather conditions. After several delays, the weekend’s full-distance race was cancelled because of the heavy rain and strong winds affecting the visibility.

Visibility never improved sufficiently to allow racing to resume, and the decision was eventually taken to cancel the on-track action. According to Bagnaia, the championship made the call without consulting the riders.

The Ducati rider spoke to UK MotoGP broadcaster TNT Sports after Sunday's cancellation was confirmed. Asked whether the riders had been given a say in the decision, Bagnaia replied: “No.”

However, the Italian made it clear that riders had to respect the decision because their safety was at stake.

"But in these kind of situations, we need to respect the decisions [of the organisers],” the three-time world champion said.

Nevertheless, Bagnaia admitted that he would have liked to race.

“Yes, absolutely,” he said. "It’s clear that the conditions were a bit tricky and very cold, but we have raced in worse conditions than this.

“It’s a shame to have this kind of Sunday, to remain in the garage in a track like this, the last time [MotoGP visited Phillip Island].

"I just hope that in the future we can come back to [Phillip Island to] enjoy because like we saw yesterday, the races produced at this track are amazing; great battles."

Pitlane de Phillip Island con lluvia

Foto de: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

With the race cancelled, riders took to the track behind the Safety Car for a couple of demonstration laps to bid farewell to the venue and acknowledge the fans, who had been expected to fill the grandstands for a historic final day of MotoGP racing at Phillip Island.

The poor weather made its presence felt from early on Sunday morning, forcing delays and the cancellation of scheduled sessions as the day progressed. It was explained from the outset that the race was not cancelled because of the condition of the track itself, but because poor visibility prevented the medical helicopter from flying safely.

MotoGP race director Graham Webber explained that a one-hour window was required for a flight from Phillip Island to Melbourne, where the designated hospital is located, in the event that a rider needed to be evacuated following a serious accident. The helicopter was essential because the journey could not be made by road within the required timeframe, with an ambulance taking more than 45 minutes to travel between the two locations.

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