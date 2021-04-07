MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight
MotoGP / Doha GP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

By:

Francesco Bagnaia says “confidence” in his Ducati caused the mistake which cost him a podium shot in the MotoGP Doha Grand Prix, admitting it was “unacceptable” as a factory rider.

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Bagnaia made a shocking start from sixth on the grid after his holeshot device didn’t work, dropping down to 11th by the end of the first lap of last Sunday’s second Qatar outing.

He was able to charge forward again back into the podium places by lap 13, but ran wide at the first corner four tours later, which dropped him from third to seventh.

Bagnaia would advance forward one spot by the chequered flag, while both Pramac Ducatis finished second and third – Johann Zarco ahead of rookie sensation Jorge Martin.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked why he struggled on his factory team Ducati compared to the Pramac riders, Bagnaia said: “I just struggled more because I was starting sixth, but my start device didn’t work well.

“I wasn’t able to put it in, so I started bad and I was in 12th position I think on the first lap and then I started to recover.

“My pace was really, really strong, so I think I was able to manage a great, great pace and I recovered a lot of positions.

“But this confidence with the bike also made me make an error in Turn 1.

“So, I have to learn, I have to improve on the tyre because in a factory team this kind of error is unacceptable. Without this error, for sure I was fighting for the top position.

"Today I didn’t struggle more than the Pramacs I think. It’s just the result is not in the same line as my riding style I think.”

Read Also:

Factory teammate Jack Miller finished ninth for the second race in a row, having had an eventful race which featured a controversial clash with Suzuki’s Joan Mir.

Miller’s race faded in the final four laps when he was struck by an arm pump issue, which he says he will look at having operated on ahead of next weekend’s Portuguese GP.

“I stopped being able to sort of hang off the side and open the throttle, I couldn't really turn the throttle that well, so I had to sort of sit on top of the bike a little bit more, so not ideal,” he said.

“Most likely, we'll try and get something sorted if we're going to do it [surgery], it needs to be done ASAP so we actually have a quick turnaround.

“But yeah, I don't want to have another race like that, I mean I felt fantastic right up until the last four laps and then I couldn't really feel the front brake lever any more.

“It's something that normally I get maybe in the beginning of the season and then sort of works its way out as you know once testing is done and everything like that, but the way I think everything's going we don't have time.”

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

Previous article

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Doha GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Francesco Bagnaia
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

15h
2
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

19h
3
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

4
MotoGP

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

5
MotoGP

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

1h
Latest news
Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

1h
Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight
MotoGP

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

3h
Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

15h
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

19h
Binder was "scared" about Doha MotoGP tyre gamble
MotoGP

Binder was "scared" about Doha MotoGP tyre gamble

21h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia doesn't feel like number two rider at Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia doesn't feel like number two rider at Ducati MotoGP

Oliveira slams “childish” Bagnaia over Le Mans Q2 MotoGP spat French GP
Video Inside
MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira slams “childish” Bagnaia over Le Mans Q2 MotoGP spat

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
19h
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021

Trending Today

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Opinion

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Latest news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Opinion

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.