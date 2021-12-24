Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"
MotoGP News

Bagnaia thinks MotoGP is changing for the better

By:

The 2021 MotoGP runner-up Francesco Bagnaia believes we are now in "a great page of our sport" because "respect"between riders has changed.

Bagnaia thinks MotoGP is changing for the better

Ducati rider Bagnaia won four races in 2021 on his way to second in the standings, having proved to be world champion Fabio Quartararo's main rival in the title battle.

Though the championship tussle between the pair never got to a heated stage as Quartararo secured the crown with two races to spare, both riders exuded respect for one another at all times.

Having crashed out of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and handed the title to Quartararo, Bagnaia was the first to greet the Yamaha rider in pitlane to congratulate him – and maintained that the Frenchman always deserved the championship more than he did.

In general, the new generation of riders have caused very little controversy amongst each other – a far cry from past rivalries in MotoGP between the likes of Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner, Sete Gibernau and Max Biaggi.

When asked by Motorsport.com in an upcoming edition of the Tank Slappers podcast if he expected his rivalry with Quartararo to be as positive as it was, Bagnaia said: "I think that our sport is changing, because years ago it was not like this.

"And I think it's a great page of our sport, because respect is always the main thing.

"And more than ever, I think, and I feel that respect is the main thing."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The respect that Bagnaia received from his peers also extended to within the Ducati garage in the form of teammate Jack Miller.

The Australian said late in the season he would do would he could to help Bagnaia's title hopes if he was in a positive to do so, while at Austin he waved the Italian through as he charged towards third.

Commenting on the atmosphere in the Ducati garage, Bagnaia added: "I think we have created a great thing in the box, because the air in the box is very calm.

Read Also:

"We cooperate a lot. And for sure it's something that helps a lot our work, because sometimes he tried a different tyre, I try something different and after the session we speak always about the session.

"I was thinking Jack was a great teammate, because this was already the third year together and we know each other from 2011 and we have a good relationship.

"We are two intelligent riders and I think it's the best way possible to do a better job."

shares
comments

Related video

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"
Previous article

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"
MotoGP

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime
MotoGP

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Petrucci "loved, but not respected" in his MotoGP career
MotoGP

Petrucci "loved, but not respected" in his MotoGP career

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia's Valencia MotoGP form "another world" Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia's Valencia MotoGP form "another world"

Bagnaia “did the same race as Misano” in Algarve MotoGP Algarve GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia “did the same race as Misano” in Algarve MotoGP

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati Prime
MotoGP

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati

Latest news

Bagnaia thinks MotoGP is changing for the better
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia thinks MotoGP is changing for the better

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
21 h
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Prime

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Prime

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.