All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP Qatar GP

Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says it was more important that he understood the GP24 better in race trim than winning the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Tissot

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Tissot

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The reigning double world champion took the lead in the standings after putting in a controlled performance on Sunday to win the season-opening grand prix at Losail.

It marked the second season in a row that Bagnaia has won the first grand prix of the year and came after a tricky sprint in which he could only manage fourth.

Bagnaia dominated pre-season testing but was caught out by a vibration issue on his Ducati in the sprint due to high tyre pressures.

Speaking after the grand prix, Bagnaia says winning it was “not fundamental” compared to what he was able to learn about the GP24 over a full race distance.

“For sure it’s very important for the points, for the championship, but it was not super fundamental,” Bagnaia said. “Because the championship is very, very long.

“We still have 40 races to go and sometimes to win you risk a bit too much, so it was important for the motivation to arrive in the next race.

“The most important thing is that we were able to understand better the bike on used tyres, because in the test in Malaysia and also here [in Qatar] the grip level was very, very high and it was difficult to have a drop on the tyres.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, it was the first time we had this feeling and it was important to understand it.

“So, the most important thing was that one. Winning for sure is fantastic and important.

“But I’m more happy that we understand better the way to have performance with this bike.”

Bagnaia added: “We worked in silence, we already knew our potential

“We tried to give our best yesterday knowing that it was important to make changes for the race, we have done important work in the warm-up, it has been a different race management than yesterday [in the sprint] and I am very happy.

“Now we are going to Portimao having given one step forward with the motorcycle.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Espargaro was "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race
Next article How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Sauber to address F1 pit issues after second disastrous stop

Sauber to address F1 pit issues after second disastrous stop

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Sauber to address F1 pit issues after second disastrous stop Sauber to address F1 pit issues after second disastrous stop
Why do F1 drivers get weighed and how does scrutineering work?

Why do F1 drivers get weighed and how does scrutineering work?

F1 Formula 1
Why do F1 drivers get weighed and how does scrutineering work? Why do F1 drivers get weighed and how does scrutineering work?
Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JRM

Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JRM

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JRM Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JRM

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia