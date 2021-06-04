Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
MotoGP / Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia

By:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro topped the first practice session for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, 0.024 seconds ahead of Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli.

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia

FP1 was the MotoGP field’s first chance to sample the revised Turn 10 layout, which the Barcelona circuit revamped earlier this year.

Generally a low-grip circuit, lap times tumbled across the opening 10 minutes of the session and top spot changed hands a number of times.

Aleix Espargaro set the initial pace with a 1m42.318s on his Aprilia before his Honda-mounted brother Pol Espargaro took over with a 1m41.724s.

Over the following few minutes, Suzuki’s Joan Mir, Morbidelli on the SRT Yamaha, championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha and Honda’s Marc Marquez took turns heading the pack.

Pol Espargaro edged ahead of teammate Marquez with a 1m40.837s just over 10 minutes in, before Morbidelli returned to the top of the pile with a 1m40.402s.

This time stood as the benchmark until the closing moments, though most of the field elected against fitting fresh rubber for a late time attack.

Aprilia’s Espargaro did fit a set of fresh mediums to his RS-GP and produced a 1m40.378s to end the session fastest from Morbidelli.

Honda’s Pol Espargaro completed the top three ahead of the leading factory team Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.

Vinales comes into the Catalan GP having split with crew chief Esteban Garcia – ostensibly a Yamaha decision – following a difficult run of form since winning the Qatar GP, and is now working with ex-Valentino Rossi man Silvano Galbusera.

Johann Zarco was the top Ducati in fifth on his Pramac GP21, the Frenchman arriving to Barcelona with his 2022 future with Pramac secured.

Quartararo was sixth ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, with Mir in eighth on the sole Suzuki this weekend after teammate Alex Rins broke his right arm in a training crash on Thursday.

Factory Ducati pair Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia rounded out the top 10, denying LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami in 11th.

Jorge Martin returns to action this weekend for the first time since suffering multiple fractures in a violent practice crash in Portugal.

The Pramac rider was an impressive 12th ahead of Honda rider Marc Marquez, Tech 3’s Danilo Petrucci and the other SRT Yamaha of Rossi.

Though no real time attacks were completed in FP1, the 21-rider field was still only covered by 1.3 seconds. 

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'40.378
2 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'40.402 0.024
3 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'40.751 0.373
4 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'40.753 0.375
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'40.767 0.389
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'40.853 0.475
7 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'40.927 0.549
8 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'40.960 0.582
9 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'40.991 0.613
10 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'41.085 0.707
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'41.134 0.756
12 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'41.185 0.807
13 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'41.208 0.830
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'41.254 0.876
15 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'41.267 0.889
16 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'41.357 0.979
17 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'41.363 0.985
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'41.437 1.059
19 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'41.464 1.086
20 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'41.512 1.134
21 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'41.744 1.366
View full results
shares
comments
Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Previous article

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

22h
3
WEC

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”

2h
4
MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

19h
5
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

Latest news
Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia

1h
Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

17h
Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

17h
Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

19h
Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm
MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

20h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man 01:06
MotoGP
16h

MotoGP: Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

MotoGP: Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat 00:31
MotoGP
16h

MotoGP: Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat

MotoGP: Gardner to debut with Tech3 KTM in 2022 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 2, 2021

MotoGP: Gardner to debut with Tech3 KTM in 2022

MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024 00:27
MotoGP
Jun 1, 2021

MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier 07:12
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier

More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level Catalan GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport
WRC WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”
WEC WEC

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Latest news

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.