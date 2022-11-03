Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Next / Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Bastianini ‘has to think about my MotoGP future’ when racing Bagnaia

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini says he will be free to race champion-elect Francesco Bagnaia in this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix decider, but has to “think about my future” when doing so.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bastianini ‘has to think about my MotoGP future’ when racing Bagnaia

This weekend’s finale at Ricardo Tormo sees Ducati’s Bagnaia 23 points ahead of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo, and only has to score two points to secure the title.

Ducati has issued instructions to its riders from mid-season to be careful when racing against Bagnaia, but has not interfered with any victory battles.

Bastianini fought hard with Bagnaia last time out in Malaysia, with Ducati having to deny it issued any orders for the Gresini rider to stay behind the championship leader.

If Bastianini does win the Valencia GP, it will ensure Bagnaia is champion as Quartararo must take victory to keep his hopes alive.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

And while there have been no new factory orders, Bastianini admits he has to be wary about being aggressive with Bagnaia this weekend as he doesn’t want to join the factory Ducati squad from Tuesday’s post-race test having created a negative atmosphere.

“The target is try to win,” Bastianini said on Thursday ahead of the Valencia finale.

“Tomorrow is Friday and we have to check the free practice. But I think for Pecco it will be simple to try to win the championship, and all the Ducati riders can do the race without nothing.

“You can push. I think [there are no new orders], I don’t know.

“Probably we have to stay always calm with Pecco, also in that race.

“If I win, it’s not a problem for all the riders. But I think also Pecco is really competitive here and can try to win again.

“I’m always focused on my job. We worked a lot with the team to be competitive always and do the maximum on Sunday.

“But sometimes you have to think also at the future, because it’s important for me to arrive at Ducati in a good situation, and I’m happy if Pecco wins the title because for the next year it’s a good motivation for me.”

Bastianini didn’t engage deeply with questions about any last-lap battles with Bagnaia this weekend, but doesn’t expect his factory Ducati counterpart to be the only threat.

“Misano, I tried really to overtake Pecco, but it was impossible,” he added.

“Here, I don’t know. I think it’s a different track and other riders are really competitive on Sunday. So, it probably won’t be with Pecco only.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Previous article

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Next article

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Moto2 team staff escape uninjured from Motegi garage fire Motegi
Moto2

Moto2 team staff escape uninjured from Motegi garage fire

Ducati: MotoGP ride height device ban a ‘bad display of fairness’
MotoGP

Ducati: MotoGP ride height device ban a ‘bad display of fairness’

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Latest news

From Motor1: A freshly-minted American F1 fan takes in the US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

From Motor1: A freshly-minted American F1 fan takes in the US GP

Motor1's racing neophyte soaks up the stardom, access, and motorsports drama at the US Grand Prix in Austin.

Despite challenges, NASCAR "thrilled for where this sport is"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Despite challenges, NASCAR "thrilled for where this sport is"

NASCAR finds itself riding a wave of positive momentum which its executives say they hope to build on as the sport heads into its diamond anniversary next season.

Peugeot gets performance break for Bahrain WEC finale
WEC WEC

Peugeot gets performance break for Bahrain WEC finale

Peugeot has received a Balance of Performance break ahead of the World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain later this month.

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa

Watch qualifying for the third round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which will take place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.