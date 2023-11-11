Subscribe
MotoGP Malaysian GP
News

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat

Enea Bastianini says he is not feeling under pressure by talks in the MotoGP paddock that Jorge Martin could take his factory team Ducati seat for 2024.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Four-time grand prix winner Bastianini was chosen over Martin to take Jack Miller’s place at the factory Ducati squad for this year, following his better performances in 2022 with Gresini Racing.

But Bastianini has endured a torrid campaign, which has been blighted by injury and a difficulty in adapting his riding style to the 2023 bike.

With Martin just 11 points behind Bagnaia in the championship battle, there have been suggestions he could be swapped with Bastianini for 2024 if he wins the title – with Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti confirming at the Malaysian Grand Prix that this is a possibility.

Bastianini is enjoying his best weekend since last year’s Malaysian GP, after qualifying third and finishing fourth in the sprint.

Asked by Motorsport.com if it is tough to focus on improving his own form while the Martin rumours persist, Bastianini said: “Well, Jorge has done a really good season compared to me.

“I have made a very disastrous season, but also I'm still really unlucky from the start.

“In Portimao I was competitive and probably my season can be better without this injury (after he suffered a broken shoulder in a sprint collision).

“You know, we can’t speak about this because I know my potential but probably sometimes if you try to do something more, you don’t arrive at your target, you have to come back a little bit.

“Now I have come back, I understand what is the problem. I haven’t pressure from this case, I’m only happy about my performance of today and to have fun on my bike.”

Bastianini has been working with a thumb-operated rear brake at Sepang to improve his corner-entry on the 2023-spec Ducati. This, along with changes to the bike’s engine braking settings, has allowed him to make a breakthrough in form.

“Yeah, we have changed also the engine brake compared to the other races,” he explained.

“We have made a big difference of set-up of the engine brake compared to all my standards, compared to last year.

“I like to go fast, but also I need to stop the bike and was my main problem this year.

“And this solution with the rear brake here has helped me a lot to understand how I have to do the corner.

“It’s more difficult when you are in the race, when there are other riders in front, especially in the first corner.

“I haven’t understood why it was difficult but after two, three laps I have understood how to use this.”

Bastianini came close to taking third away from Francesco Bagnaia in Saturday’s sprint in Malaysia, but says he elected against it given his team-mate’s championship situation.

“Yeah, a good battle with the two KTMs today,” Bastianini added.

“[Brad] Binder is really hard to overtake him because he brakes really late. I tried from Turn 1 to Turn 2, and also later in the change of direction with Jack [Miller].

“When I arrived to Pecco, I also made the decision to stay there because it was better for me, better for him, better for the team.

“Also because it was dangerous, also the front tyre was critical. I saw a problem like mine on Pecco’s bike.

“For tomorrow we need to solve this problem because for the long race it could be a problem.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Bagnaia explains “lunchbox” moment in Malaysia MotoGP sprint
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia explains “lunchbox” moment in Malaysia MotoGP sprint

Bagnaia explains “lunchbox” moment in Malaysia MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bagnaia explains “lunchbox” moment in Malaysia MotoGP sprint Bagnaia explains “lunchbox” moment in Malaysia MotoGP sprint

Martin: Alex Marquez’s Malaysia MotoGP sprint pace “difficult to believe”

Martin: Alex Marquez’s Malaysia MotoGP sprint pace “difficult to believe”

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Martin: Alex Marquez’s Malaysia MotoGP sprint pace “difficult to believe” Martin: Alex Marquez’s Malaysia MotoGP sprint pace “difficult to believe”

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?

Misc General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?

Why Felipe Drugovich is still committed to F1 future

Why Felipe Drugovich is still committed to F1 future

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why Felipe Drugovich is still committed to F1 future Why Felipe Drugovich is still committed to F1 future

Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test

Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test

WEC WEC

Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe