Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar cut to 20 races Next / MotoGP announces 2024 season-opener venue and date
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Bastianini to make MotoGP return at Jerez after clearing medical check

Enea Bastianini will finally continue his first MotoGP season as a factory Ducati team rider after being cleared to race in this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bastianini to make MotoGP return at Jerez after clearing medical check

Bastianini suffered a broken shoulder blade in a collision with VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini on the second lap of the sprint race at the season-opening Portuguese GP last month.

The Ducati rider was ruled out of the remainder of the Portugal weekend and underwent further checks on his shoulder, which determined he would not need surgery.

However, Bastianini was unable to take part in the following week’s Argentina GP and was unable to pass a medical check to compete in the Americas GP.

Bastianini took part in a private bike test earlier this week to assess his condition and travelled to Jerez with the intention of competing pending a final medical check by MotoGP doctors at the circuit.

MotoGP has now confirmed that Bastianini has passed the medical check and will take part in Friday practice.

A brief Twitter statement from MotoGP read: “MotoGP rider #23 Enea Bastianini has been declared fit after his medical check in Jerez.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team crash

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati did not field a replacement for Bastianini in Argentina, though drafted in test rider Michele Pirro to sit in for him at the Americas GP.

Pirro managed 11th in the crash-strewn grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Bastianini was promoted to the factory Ducati squad for this season after scoring four victories on a year-old bike at the Gresini squad in 2022.

Of the full-time grid for the 2023 season, two riders will continue to remain absent for the Spanish GP.

Marc Marquez’s ongoing recovery from a fractured right hand in his controversial collision with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese GP has forced him out of the Jerez round, marking his third-successive grand prix on the sidelines.

Tech3 GASGAS rider Pol Espargaro continues his recovery from multiple fractures after a violent crash in practice in Portugal.

A timeline for his return has not been given and he will be replaced by KTM test rider and one-time MotoGP podium finisher Jonas Folger for the foreseeable future.

Iker Lecuona, who spent two seasons with Tech3 and KTM in 2020 and 2021, will deputise for Marquez at Honda at Jerez.

shares
comments

MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar cut to 20 races

MotoGP announces 2024 season-opener venue and date
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM

MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM

MotoGP
Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM

F1 live: Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happens

F1 live: Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happens

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 live: Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happens F1 live: Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happens

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car

How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car

F1 teams block FIA's attempt to close sprint race tyre loophole

F1 teams block FIA's attempt to close sprint race tyre loophole

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 teams block FIA's attempt to close sprint race tyre loophole F1 teams block FIA's attempt to close sprint race tyre loophole

WEC Spa: Toyota beats Cadillac to fastest FP3 time on drying track

WEC Spa: Toyota beats Cadillac to fastest FP3 time on drying track

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WEC Spa: Toyota beats Cadillac to fastest FP3 time on drying track WEC Spa: Toyota beats Cadillac to fastest FP3 time on drying track

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc by 0.037s in FP1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc by 0.037s in FP1

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc by 0.037s in FP1 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc by 0.037s in FP1

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe