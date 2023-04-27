Bastianini to make MotoGP return at Jerez after clearing medical check

Bastianini suffered a broken shoulder blade in a collision with VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini on the second lap of the sprint race at the season-opening Portuguese GP last month.

The Ducati rider was ruled out of the remainder of the Portugal weekend and underwent further checks on his shoulder, which determined he would not need surgery.

However, Bastianini was unable to take part in the following week’s Argentina GP and was unable to pass a medical check to compete in the Americas GP.

Bastianini took part in a private bike test earlier this week to assess his condition and travelled to Jerez with the intention of competing pending a final medical check by MotoGP doctors at the circuit.

MotoGP has now confirmed that Bastianini has passed the medical check and will take part in Friday practice.

A brief Twitter statement from MotoGP read: “MotoGP rider #23 Enea Bastianini has been declared fit after his medical check in Jerez.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati did not field a replacement for Bastianini in Argentina, though drafted in test rider Michele Pirro to sit in for him at the Americas GP.

Pirro managed 11th in the crash-strewn grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Bastianini was promoted to the factory Ducati squad for this season after scoring four victories on a year-old bike at the Gresini squad in 2022.

Of the full-time grid for the 2023 season, two riders will continue to remain absent for the Spanish GP.

Marc Marquez’s ongoing recovery from a fractured right hand in his controversial collision with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese GP has forced him out of the Jerez round, marking his third-successive grand prix on the sidelines.

Tech3 GASGAS rider Pol Espargaro continues his recovery from multiple fractures after a violent crash in practice in Portugal.

A timeline for his return has not been given and he will be replaced by KTM test rider and one-time MotoGP podium finisher Jonas Folger for the foreseeable future.

Iker Lecuona, who spent two seasons with Tech3 and KTM in 2020 and 2021, will deputise for Marquez at Honda at Jerez.