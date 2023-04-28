Bastianini unsure if he'll continue Jerez MotoGP round
Ducati's Enea Bastianini says he is yet to decide if he'll continue with the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix weekend as his injured shoulder is in "a lot of pain".
The four-time race winner broke his shoulder after a collision with Luca Marini in the sprint race at the Portuguese GP last month.
Having missed the previous two rounds due to the injury, Bastianini was cleared by doctors to race this weekend following a test on a Ducati superbike at Misano on Tuesday.
However, Bastianini struggled throughout Friday's practice sessions, ending the day down in 20th on the combined order, 1.3 seconds off the pace.
While pleased to be back on his bike, Bastianini admits his continued participation in the Jerez weekend is still unclear and he will assess this on Saturday morning.
"It felt like the Monday test in Misano with the Panigale – not really good," Bastianini said of his return to action on Friday.
"But I'm happy because I'm back on my Ducati and it has been a good day, with a lot of pain, but at the end I'm happy about it all.
"But my situation is not good, my shoulder is not strong and it's difficult to do many laps and also to be fast.
"Tomorrow morning, I have to see my situation and if it's like today or a little bit better, probably I can continue.
"But in the other case, we have to make the decision because to do some laps but slow in MotoGP, I'm here to bring some points. If it's not possible, it's necessary to stop."
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia also endured a difficult Friday in Spain, as the 2022 Spanish GP poleman and race winner was only 13th on the combined timesheets and will have to face Q1 in qualifying on Saturday.
Bagnaia says his struggles are down to a lack of feeling on the front end of his Ducati.
"We were arriving from last year, when my feeling on this track was incredible, and today – not as much this morning, more this afternoon – I was struggling to find some consistency," he said.
"I'm struggling a bit with the front feeling of the bike. We are working on it. Sincerely, we have an idea that could be the solution, but let's see.
"In any case, I was expecting a bit more from me, from my bike today.
"But the worst thing is we are outside of the top 10 for the Q2. Sector 1, sector 2 are OK, but sector 3 and sector 4 are where I'm losing a lot of time."
Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP
Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez practice form
Latest news
Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off
Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off
F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint
F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.