Bastianini vows to go on the attack to stay in MotoGP title hunt

Enea Bastianini says he isn't ruling out a late run at the 2024 MotoGP riders' title after keeping himself on the cusp of the championship fight with his victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Italian collected his seventh full-length MotoGP victory on the series' second visit to Misano, Bastianini prevailing in a much-debated final lap fracas with Jorge Martin to claim a maiden premier-class success on home soil.

A third win of the year for the factory Ducati rider including his sprint race victory at Silverstone, it consolidates a strong run of recent results for Bastianini that have seen him tally six podiums in eight grands prix.

After leapfrogging Marc Marquez in their tussle for third in the overall standings, Bastianini insists he is still targeting a grander prize over the remaining six events despite staring down a substantial 59-point margin to championship leader Martin.

"It is not difficult to see, I have to attack and win many races if I want to fight for the championship," he said ahead of this weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Ducati Corse

Confessing to playing it safe during the first-half of the season in the wake of a sobering injury-riddled 2023 campaign with the works Ducati team, a buoyant Bastianini nonetheless feels he can measure up to Martin and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia in the coming rounds.

"I spent the first part of the year trying to be consistent and score good points, but also to not risk a lot because it was important to get a good feeling with the team and the new bike," he said.

"But now it has changed a bit, now it is time to push and score as many points as possible."