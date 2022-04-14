Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How 'Beast' mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Next / Miller "wouldn't care" if 2023 MotoGP stay meant Ducati demotion

MotoGP / Americas GP News
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Bastianini’s MotoGP crew chief sees similarities with Dovizioso

Double MotoGP race winner Enea Bastianini is “really similar” to three-time title runner-up Andrea Dovizioso in how he rides the Ducati, according to crew chief Alberto Giribuola.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bastianini has made a storming start to his second season in MotoGP, securing a maiden win in Qatar last month and returning to the top of the standings last weekend after claiming victory in the Americas Grand Prix.

The Gresini rider – who is using a 2021-spec Ducati – has been working with ex-Dovizioso crew chief Giribuola since his MotoGP debut.

Giribuola says both riders have a similar way of riding the Ducati, but believes Bastianini has a better understanding of the limit of the rear tyre.

“I think that they are really similar because their riding style is a lot on the braking and using the front tyre on the limit,” Giribuola told Autosport at COTA. “So, with that I find some similarities with Andrea.

“It’s also easier for me to understand what I have to do on the bike because I have history.

“They are a little bit different on exiting the corner.

“Enea always stays really a lot on the limit of the rear tyre, sometimes Dovi was a little bit more aggressive.

“For, example we suffered a little bit in Argentina because there are some corners where you have to spin a lot to turn with gas and for Enea it’s a bit tricky to do that. It was a difficult race, but we managed.”

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Giribuola also noted that Bastianini reacts more on feeling with the bike, whereas Dovizioso could “overthink” what was happening with his Ducati.

“I think that Enea improved a lot since the beginning of this year,” he added. “He worked a lot on himself, on keeping the calm and analysing the situation and the set-up that we are trying.

“So, he made a step and it’s really nice.

“Andrea was more analytical. Sometimes he was overthinking, but thinking about all the aspects.

“Enea is more on the feeling, he can tell you really what he is feeling every corner. So, you can understand what is necessary to do.”

Compared to the Ducati riders on the 2022-spec bike, Bastianini is currently 30 points clear of the nearest GP22 of Jack Miller in seventh in the standings.

When asked how Bastianini’s data compares to the factory Ducati riders, Giribuola explained: “Honestly, I think Enea is really, really confident with the front. He is using the front tyre at the maximum.

“At the moment he can gain a lot entering the corner, so doing that he can save the tyre going out of the corner.

“The difference is that one. I don’t think that for the moment we are in a lower package in respect to the 2022 [bike].”

