Bastianini’s MotoGP podium return in Portugal “beautiful”

The factory Ducati rider scored a first pole since the 2022 Austrian GP last weekend at the Algarve International Circuit, though he couldn’t convert this in the sprint after accidentally disengaging his front start device left him in sixth.

Bastianini proved much more competitive in the grand prix and took the chequered flag in second after Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales crashed out due to a gearbox issue.

Marking his first podium since winning last year’s Malaysian GP, Bastianini said: "It has been very beautiful to be back on the podium today, especially after the disaster yesterday because I committed a big mistake at the start.

“But today has been different.

“The start of Jorge was very, very beautiful and [he] remained in the lead of the race for all the race.

“I tried to close the gap with Maverick but it was impossible because he was really perfect. I’m happy.”

Bastianini set the fastest lap of the race on lap 21 of 25 while running in third and says he thought he could still win the grand prix.

But losing too much time behind Vinales meant that it was ultimately “impossible”, while he also conceded that Pramac’s Martin was "perfect”.

“Yeah, a little bit because I know Jorge was on top and I was behind Maverick,” Bastianini replied when asked if he felt he could still win in the closing stages.

“But it was difficult for me to think about the victory today.

“My target was try to fight with Maverick in the last lap and the victory for today was, I think, impossible.

“Only if I was in second place probably it could have been a little bit of a different race. But I think Jorge was perfect for all the race and was too dangerous.”

Bastianini’s podium return has moved him up to third in the standings, 21 points adrift of Martin and two clear of factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia after his controversial tangle with Marc Marquez.