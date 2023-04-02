Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo unhappy Nakagami escaped penalty for ‘destroying’ his race Next / Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw Argentina GP would be wet

MotoGP’s newest grand prix winner Marco Bezzecchi admits he felt “desperate” when he saw the Argentina GP would be wet.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw Argentina GP would be wet

Bezzecchi made history at the end of Sunday’s rain-affected grand prix at Rio Hondo as he scored his maiden victory in MotoGP and the first for series legend Valentino Rossi’s team.

Both in their sophomore seasons in the premier class, Bezzecchi dominated the Argentina GP from the moment he took the lead on lap one from second on the grid, ultimately taking the chequered flag over four seconds clear of the field.

Bezzecchi says he woke up on Sunday and felt like he could fight for the win given the pace he demonstrated in the dry in Saturday’s sprint race.

But, prior to trying the bike in the wet warm-up, he concedes the sight of rain “was a disaster for my emotions”.

“It’s fantastic, it’s something that you can’t describe, it’s incredible,” Bezzecchi said of his maiden MotoGP win. “I felt this morning that I was really good, but when I saw the rain I was desperate honestly, because yesterday I felt very good on the bike and felt that [on Sunday] if I didn’t make any mistakes I can really try to win.

“[It] was the first time that I thought this in my career, and when I saw the rain it was a disaster for my emotions. Then in the warm-up I jumped on the bike and the feeling was incredible in the wet, so I said ‘Ok, I can do this. And the race was incredible.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi says he’s not sure why he was stronger than the rest of the field in the Argentina GP as he “just felt good”.

“It was tough because mentally these kinds of races are really hard,” added Bezzecchi, whose first grand prix win in any class came at Rio Hondo in Moto3 in 2018. “Honestly, I don’t know. I just felt good and I was trying to be smooth.

“I knew the tyre was dropping quick, so I said ‘Ok, I push, but I have to be sweet and be gentle with the bike’, and I was also speaking to myself to try to stay concentrated because when I looked at the laps for the first time there were 14 remaining.

“I said, ‘that’s quick’. But the last 14 laps were incredible long. So, it was tough.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami escaped penalty for ‘destroying’ his race

Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand

Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami escaped penalty for ‘destroying’ his race

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami escaped penalty for ‘destroying’ his race

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami escaped penalty for ‘destroying’ his race Quartararo unhappy Nakagami escaped penalty for ‘destroying’ his race

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Latest news

Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes"

Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes" Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes"

Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role

Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role

Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill

Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill

2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results 2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.