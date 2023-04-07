Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance

Bezzecchi is the product of the VR46 Academy set up by nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Rossi in 2014 to nurture up-and-coming Italian talents.

Making his MotoGP debut last year, Bezzecchi scored a maiden podium at Assen and a first pole in Thailand, and was touted as a dark horse for big results in 2023.

Qualifying second at Rio Honda and finishing in that position in the sprint, Bezzecchi led every lap of the wet 25-lap grand prix to score both his and Rossi's team's first MotoGP victory.

Talking about the emotion of his win, Bezzecchi said: "Only two races [into 2023], but anyway it's an emotion that is incredible.

"I never expected this. In my mind, I thought about everything, but never this.

"But honestly I'm happy more for the team, because without Vale and the Academy it was probably impossible to arrive here."

Bezzecchi is the third rider from the VR46 Academy to have won in the MotoGP class, following on from 2020 championship runner-up Franco Morbidelli and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

A crash for Bagnaia in Argentina's main race has also allowed Bezzecchi to take the lead in the championship by nine points after the first two rounds.

In 2022, satellite Ducati rider Enea Bastianini won four times for Gresini and was a factor in the championship battle until the penultimate round.

Asked whether he can consider himself a title challenger now after Argentina as a satellite Ducati rider, Bezzecchi says "it's a little bit too early".

"No, I think not," he said of his own title prospects. "I think it's a little bit too early. Still, it's just the second weekend.

"Now we will go to Austin, which is a track that is very difficult and where Marc [Marquez] is normally unbeatable.

"I think it's a little bit too early at the moment. I would like to enjoy this day and try to learn every time. But we will see in a few months."