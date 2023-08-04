Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Bezzecchi is enjoying a strong sophomore campaign in the premier class with Valentino Rossi's squad, securing his maiden grand prix victory in Argentina before adding a second in France and a sprint win at Assen to sit third in the standings.

The Italian's future has been subject of speculation over the summer break, with Bezzecchi being heavily linked to a switch to Pramac.

According to Motorsport.com, Bezzecchi's manager Francesco Secchiaroli has already been informed by Ducati that the only option for his client to get on a works Desmosedici next season to the same specification that reigning world champion Franceco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin will have, is to join Pramac.

Should Bezzecchi elect to stay at VR46, he will have to compete on year-old machinery as he has done for the last two seasons.

Ducati understands that the difference between this year's bike and the previous one is very small in terms of performance, even if the latest version costs about 800,000 euros more than the previous one.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If he accepts the proposal to join Pramac, the gap left by Bezzecchi in the Mooney-sponsored team would be filled by Franco Morbidelli, after Yamaha announced on Wednesday that it will not renew his contract for 2024.

Having endured a tough season on the factory Yamaha, in which he has managed a best result of fourth in Argentina, the Japanese marque has elected to sign Alex Rins from LCR after the Spaniard felt a lack of support from Honda.

If Bezzecchi is to go to Pramac next season, it would be in place of Johann Zarco, who has been with the squad since 2021.

Double Moto2 world champion Zarco is in the frame to replace Rins at LCR, with the Frenchman team owner Lucio Cecchinello's first option.

However, Honda is currently monitoring the progress of Iker Lecuona, who previously spent two seasons with Tech3 KTM before joining HRC in the World Superbike Championship.

Lecuona is also replacing Rins at the British Grand Prix this weekend as the Yamaha-bound rider recovers from a broken leg, and he also filled in for Joan Mir at the works Honda squad at Assen and Marc Marquez at Jerez.