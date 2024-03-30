All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP Portugal GP

Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

KTM’s Brad Binder says MotoGP rookies have it “tougher than when I joined” the championship in 2020, as he heaps praise on “class act” Pedro Acosta.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Binder was a highly rated rookie when he stepped up to MotoGP in 2020 with the factory KTM team, having won the Moto3 crown in 2016 and runner-up in Moto2 in 2019.

The South African showed podium pace in his first race at Jerez in 2020 and would score a historic maiden win for KTM just three rounds into his MotoGP career at Brno.

But he considers that things were easier for him as a rookie than they are now for the new crop stepping up.

"I remember stepping into MotoGP and struggling at the first test," he said. "And then I got to the first race and thought 'I'm super fast'. And I ended up crashing a lot.

"But I would remember just rolling, always feeling like I could outbrake people, do funny things, and then you realise that they are saving tyres or something.

"You kind of catch these surprises along the way. But I think it's always exciting at the beginning, you're racing against the guys you looked up to.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

"And I loved it, it was so cool. Of course, now, I think it's tougher than when I joined that's for sure. But it's super cool and it's an adventure for sure."

These comments came as Binder heaped praise on KTM rookie stablemate Acosta, who scored a first MotoGP podium in just his second grand prix in Portugal a week ago.

Acosta is already considered a potential generational talent, with Binder noting that what the 19-year-old Spaniard is doing on the RC16 is "really special".

"Bud, I'll tell you, when he passed me he was rolling," Binder added. He's really special. When you watch him ride you can see how good he is.

"The way he can control the bike and carries a lot of corner speed and picks it up nicely. He's a real class act, so hats off to him. He really deserves a podium."

While the emergence of a hotshot rookie can bruise the egos of established riders, Binder sees working with Acosta as a good opportunity for himself and for the KTM project.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo

"I think one of my biggest blessings as a rider is I've always had team-mates who have really pushed me," he said.

"I've always had good team-mates and you can look at it as a blessing or a curse.

"But it's always been really good for me. So, I think together we can really keep pushing and try to get this whole project going forward."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start
Next article Honda 'doesn’t know yet what is good to do' on 2024 MotoGP bike – Zarco

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda 'doesn’t know yet what is good to do' on 2024 MotoGP bike – Zarco

Honda 'doesn’t know yet what is good to do' on 2024 MotoGP bike – Zarco

MotoGP
Honda 'doesn’t know yet what is good to do' on 2024 MotoGP bike – Zarco
Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start

Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia