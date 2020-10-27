MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash

shares
comments
Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash
By:
Co-author: Mark Bremer

KTM's Brad Binder says he was "too narrow-minded" at Turn 2 at the start of the MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix, which led to his collision with Pramac's Jack Miller.

Both Binder and Miller launched off the fifth row together in Sunday's race, but only made it to the second corner when the former ran into the back of the Ducati rider.

Binder was later handed a long lap penalty for next month's European Grand Prix and explained he went into the right-hander at Turn 2 not considering the would be as bunched as it was.

This was the second first-lap collision Binder has been involved in this season, after wiping out fellow KTM rider Miguel Oliveira at the start of the Andalusian GP in July.

"All I could say was 'sorry bud'," Binder said when asked what he said to Miller in the gravel after the incident.

"There's not much you can say after an incident like that because it was clear as daylight, it was just my mistake and unfortunately it cost someone else their race as well.

"I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing, but both times this year I've wiped out friends.

"So, it makes it easier to say sorry because you are mates. But at the same time, it really, really sucks. It was nice of him to be super-chilled about it. I hope I never do that again.

"I think all I can say is I was just too over-eager at the beginning to make up spots, but too narrow-minded going into Turn 2."

KTM struggled throughout the Aragon GP weekend, but made a considerable step forward for the Teruel round after all four riders were equipped with different set-ups in practice to try and find a direction to follow.

Binder says KTM was able to improve the bike's turning, while the warmer temperatures meant KTM riders could use their preferred medium front tyre option.

Had it not been for his crash, he feels starting from 15th "wasn't going to be a problem", such was his feeling on the RC16.

"It's funny because in warm-up, even though the position wasn't good, my in-lap this morning after the flag I was coming four tenths quicker than my quickest time I did in warm-up," Binder said.

"I don't know why but I felt like we found something and I felt really good. I really believed starting in 15th wasn't going to be a problem today.

"We just made the bike a little bit better for the way it naturally turns.

"So, once you put the bike on angle it would come to the apex much better and make it a lot easier to stand the bike up and get it out of the corners.

"So, in general that's the main thing I think we improved and in general it made it easier to go and do a race simulation or a race distance because it's hanging on the edge of the tyre so much and just smoking the rear tyre."

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds

Previous article

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Rene Binder
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone

Latest news

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds

Podcast: Is Morbidelli now Yamaha’s true MotoGP title hope?
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Is Morbidelli now Yamaha’s true MotoGP title hope?

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown

Trending

1
Formula 1

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone

Latest news

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash
MGP

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds
MGP

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds

Podcast: Is Morbidelli now Yamaha’s true MotoGP title hope?
MGP

Podcast: Is Morbidelli now Yamaha’s true MotoGP title hope?

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown
MGP

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger?
MGP

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.